

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for linvoseltamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have progressed after at least three prior therapies. The company said its MAA is supported by data from a Phase 1/2 pivotal trial.



Linvoseltamab is an investigational bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.



