02.02.2024 | 13:12
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.7%
Clearway Energy A Class6.2%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.8%
Drax Group5.6%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.3%
Grenergy Renovables4.5%
RWE4.4%
SSE4.2%
Foresight Solar Fund4.1%
Bonheur4.1%
Northland Power3.1%
National Grid2.9%
Enefit Green2.7%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.6%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.6%
Cadeler2.2%
US Solar Fund2.1%
AES2.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.5%
7C Solarparken1.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.4%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.3%
China Suntien Green Energy1.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.2%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
Serena Energia1.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc0.7%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.7%
Boralex0.6%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

At close of business on 31 January 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies41.3%
Renewable energy developers31.8%
Renewable focused utilities7.5%
Energy storage4.5%
Biomass generation and production5.6%
Renewable technology and service2.3%
Electricity networks2.9%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.6%
Europe (ex UK)33.1%
Global13.8%
North America12.0%
Latin America3.5%
China1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%

