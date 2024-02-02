Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2024 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.6%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.2%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.8%
|Drax Group
|5.6%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|5.3%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.5%
|RWE
|4.4%
|SSE
|4.2%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|4.1%
|Bonheur
|4.1%
|Northland Power
|3.1%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|Enefit Green
|2.7%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.6%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|2.6%
|Cadeler
|2.2%
|US Solar Fund
|2.1%
|AES
|2.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|1.9%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.7%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.5%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|1.5%
|7C Solarparken
|1.4%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1.4%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|1.3%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.2%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|1.2%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|1.1%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.0%
|Serena Energia
|1.0%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|0.9%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|0.7%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.7%
|Boralex
|0.6%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.4%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.7%
At close of business on 31 January 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & investment companies
|41.3%
|Renewable energy developers
|31.8%
|Renewable focused utilities
|7.5%
|Energy storage
|4.5%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.6%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.3%
|Electricity networks
|2.9%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|2.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.7%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.6%
|Europe (ex UK)
|33.1%
|Global
|13.8%
|North America
|12.0%
|Latin America
|3.5%
|China
|1.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.7%
|100%