Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.7% Clearway Energy A Class 6.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.8% Drax Group 5.6% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.3% Grenergy Renovables 4.5% RWE 4.4% SSE 4.2% Foresight Solar Fund 4.1% Bonheur 4.1% Northland Power 3.1% National Grid 2.9% Enefit Green 2.7% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.6% Cadeler 2.2% US Solar Fund 2.1% AES 2.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.5% 7C Solarparken 1.4% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.4% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.3% China Suntien Green Energy 1.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% Serena Energia 1.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.7% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.7% Boralex 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 31 January 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 41.3% Renewable energy developers 31.8% Renewable focused utilities 7.5% Energy storage 4.5% Biomass generation and production 5.6% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Electricity networks 2.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%