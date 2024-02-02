

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported on Friday that net income for the fourth quarter declined 3 percent to $1.16 billion or $10.19 per share from $1.20 billion or $10.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter $1.37 billion or $11.86 per share, compared to $1.45 billion or $12.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $10.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter edged up 1 percent to $3.43 billion from $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding Ronapreve, revenue grew 14 percent. Analysts were looking for revenues of $3.29 billion for the quarter.



