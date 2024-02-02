

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced the European Medicines Agency has validated for review the marketing authorization application of tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate, developed for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after systemic therapy. The MAA is based on data from the global, randomized, Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial.



Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate composed of Genmab's human monoclonal antibody directed to tissue factor and Pfizer's ADC technology.



