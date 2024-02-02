Anzeige
Freitag, 02.02.2024
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
02.02.24
08:03 Uhr
4,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 13:36
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

January 2024 Share Conversion

2 February 2024

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 January 2024 Share Conversion Date:

12,304 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

7,393 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for January 2024 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 January 2024.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
