VAKT, the leading post trade platform for energy announces their new CEO, Tasja Botha

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAKT Holdings Ltd ("VAKT"), a leader in the provision of energy post trade technology services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tasja Botha as its new CEO. Tasja brings over 25 years of experience in managing global software businesses in the financial technology industry, in domain areas such as trading systems, C/ETRM, treasury, risk & compliance and electronic transactions.

Most recently Tasja served as CEO of Quor Group, a leader in commodities trading and risk management technology (CTRM).

Prior to Quor Group, Tasja led the commodities division of Brady Technologies, growing it substantially and spearheading the carve out and successful sale of the business to Symphony Technology Group.

Prior to Brady Technologies and Quor group, Tasja had a successful tenure as a leader who successfully led GTM strategies and competitive differentiation for the following FinTech companies: SunGard (now FIS), Openlink (now ION Group), Brady (now Brady Technologies) and Brady Commodities (now Quor Group).

As CEO, Tasja will oversee VAKT's operations and spearhead its mission to digitalize inefficient and costly post trade processes.

Tasja joins VAKT with extensive Capital Markets experience and a proven track record of driving and spearheading teams to achieve double-digit growth.

Expressing her enthusiasm in joining VAKT, Tasja said "I am excited and honoured to be leading a software company at the cutting edge of change in the energy markets. The company has a great reputation of improving the way energy trades are operated, as well as boosting efficiency and profitability for their customers. Together with a talented team of energy industry experts, IT specialists and commercial professionals, we will strive to transform the world of energy trading for our customers".

VAKT in brief

VAKT is a post trade processing platform for energy transactions. It is the digital backbone of the business-critical communications between traders, terminals, inspection companies and trade finance banks.

VAKT supports the post trade activities of global energy traders. The company mission is to help our customers to enhance the value of their trades by reducing the friction around transactions, including the legal confirmation and logistics operations of trades.

