Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.02.2024 | 13:42
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VAKT, the leading post trade platform for energy announces their new CEO, Tasja Botha

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAKT Holdings Ltd ("VAKT"), a leader in the provision of energy post trade technology services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tasja Botha as its new CEO. Tasja brings over 25 years of experience in managing global software businesses in the financial technology industry, in domain areas such as trading systems, C/ETRM, treasury, risk & compliance and electronic transactions.

Most recently Tasja served as CEO of Quor Group, a leader in commodities trading and risk management technology (CTRM).

Prior to Quor Group, Tasja led the commodities division of Brady Technologies, growing it substantially and spearheading the carve out and successful sale of the business to Symphony Technology Group.

Prior to Brady Technologies and Quor group, Tasja had a successful tenure as a leader who successfully led GTM strategies and competitive differentiation for the following FinTech companies: SunGard (now FIS), Openlink (now ION Group), Brady (now Brady Technologies) and Brady Commodities (now Quor Group).

As CEO, Tasja will oversee VAKT's operations and spearhead its mission to digitalize inefficient and costly post trade processes.

Tasja joins VAKT with extensive Capital Markets experience and a proven track record of driving and spearheading teams to achieve double-digit growth.

Expressing her enthusiasm in joining VAKT, Tasja said "I am excited and honoured to be leading a software company at the cutting edge of change in the energy markets. The company has a great reputation of improving the way energy trades are operated, as well as boosting efficiency and profitability for their customers. Together with a talented team of energy industry experts, IT specialists and commercial professionals, we will strive to transform the world of energy trading for our customers".

VAKT in brief

VAKT is a post trade processing platform for energy transactions. It is the digital backbone of the business-critical communications between traders, terminals, inspection companies and trade finance banks.

VAKT supports the post trade activities of global energy traders. The company mission is to help our customers to enhance the value of their trades by reducing the friction around transactions, including the legal confirmation and logistics operations of trades.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vakt-the-leading-post-trade-platform-for-energy-announces-their-new-ceo-tasja-botha-302051972.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.