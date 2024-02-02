







TOKYO, Feb 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that its factory team(1) "Team HRC" will race the CR ELECTRIC PROTO electric motocrosser in the FIM(2) E-Xplorer World Cup, an international electric all-terrain motorcycle racing series.Team HRC will be represented by 2024 Dakar Rally rider Tosha Schareina (Spain, age 28) and Italian WMX champion Francesca Nocera (Italy, age 30).Honda is committed to the electrification of motorcycles as the mainstay of its future environmental strategy, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality through all Honda-related products and corporate activities in 2050, and in all motorcycle products in the 2040s. In motorsports last year, Honda made a spot entry in the All Japan Motocross Championship (JMX) with the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, and it will continue to strengthen its technology by competing in new electric motorcycle races.Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation"As Honda's commitment to carbon neutrality grows in importance, HRC has decided to enter the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, a new category of electric off-road motorcycle racing in motorcycle motorsports. By taking on the challenge of a new electric motorcycle racing series, HRC will hone its technology in a real-world setting, accumulate know-how and knowledge, and further accelerate development of human resources. We hope you will look forward to Honda's efforts."ParticipationTeam: Team HRCMachine: CR ELECTRIC PRORiders:#68 Tosha Schareina#116 Francesca NoceraTosha SchareinaBirth date: March 6, 1995 (age 28)Birthplace: SpainCareer highlights:2021 Dakar Rally 2021: 13th2023 Dakar Rally 2023: 13th2024 Dakar Rally 2024: ParticipatedFrancesca NoceraBirth date: October 23, 1993 (age 30)Birthplace: ItalyCareer highlights:2015 Italian WMX Championship: Winner2016 Italian WMX Championship: Winner2017 Italian WMX Championship: 2nd2019 Italian WMX Championship: Winner2023 FIM Women's Enduro World Championship: 3rdE-XplorerThe FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is a world series for electric off-road motorcycles that began in 2023, with mixed teams of men and women competing. This season's competition will consist of a preliminary round for men and women, followed by three-heat races to determine the first to third place teams in a competitive format. Races will be held on special courses of partially dirt and partially paved asphalt surfaces. In the first year, Sandra Gomez and Jorge Zaragoza of the Japanese team Team MIE won the championship.For the second year, the series will be held in Asia for the first time, with the opening round to be held at the Expo 70 Commemorative Park's Festival Square in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, on February 16 and 17. Subsequent rounds will be held in Norway, France, Switzerland, and India.(1) Factory team: operated by manufacturer. Honda factory teams operated by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)(2) FIM: Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeFor more details, visit FIM E-Xplorer World Cup's official website:(https:// www.fimexplorer.com/)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.