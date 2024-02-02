Bulat Utemuratov Foundation celebrates a decade serving Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has been steadfast in bringing together people, ideas, and resources to create valuable and sustainable solutions that move society forward. Today, it reviews its impact over the past decade and looks forward to making further progress.

In a decade characterized by COVID-19, natural disasters and geopolitical tensions, the Foundation has remained dynamic in allocating funds to those most in-need. During this time, it has implemented over 20 projects, and in 2023 alone spent around US$90 million on healthcare, education, infrastructure and disaster relief.

Education and culture remain central to the Foundation's mission. Last year it funded the construction of a municipal school for 1,500 children in a suburb of Astana. Next year it will complete a public sports and cultural center of 8,500 sq m in the same area.

Other major projects include the Asyl Miras network of autism centers, which currently operate in 12 major cities across the country. Since then, the Foundation has helped 16,000 autistic children, supported by its partnerships with international experts including the Kasari Lab, and the Marcus Autism Center.

The Foundation has also provided housing for 650 families in need and financial assistance over US$2.6 million under the Aid Card program jointly with Red Crescent of Kazakhstan, to support victims of natural disasters, providing a unique case study for collaboration between non-governmental and private charity. In 2023 the Foundation provided disaster relief to victims of an earthquake in Turkey worth US$5 million and families of miners who died in the Kostenko mine worth US$1 million.

In 2024, the Foundation is set to complete construction of two more schools in the Almaty region and a new terminal for Kyzylorda Airport and donate them to society. It will also continue to contribute to school level educational development through the Young Leaders and Green School projects.

Dr. Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "The Foundation's ten-year anniversary is testament to our dedication to improving the lives of Kazakhstanis. We initially focused on healthcare, education and culture, but now the breadth of activities has expanded, and we are proud of the Foundation's progress. This anniversary inspires us to keep going and we are excited to achieve even more over the next decade."

