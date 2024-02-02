SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $2.3 billion ($1.22 per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2023, compared with $6.4 billion ($3.33 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter were $1.8 billion of U.S. upstream impairment charges and $1.9 billion of decommissioning obligations from previously sold assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $479 million. Adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion ($3.45 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion ($4.09 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2022. See Attachment 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted earnings.

Earnings & Cash Flow Summary

Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Total Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 2,259 $ 6,526 $ 6,353 $ 21,369 $ 35,465 Upstream $ MM $ 1,586 $ 5,755 $ 5,485 $ 17,438 $ 30,284 Downstream $ MM $ 1,147 $ 1,683 $ 1,771 $ 6,137 $ 8,155 All Other $ MM $ (474 ) $ (912 ) $ (903 ) $ (2,206 ) $ (2,974 ) Earnings Per Share - Diluted $/Share $ 1.22 $ 3.48 $ 3.33 $ 11.36 $ 18.28 Adjusted Earnings (1) $ MM $ 6,453 $ 5,721 $ 7,850 $ 24,693 $ 36,542 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (1) $/Share $ 3.45 $ 3.05 $ 4.09 $ 13.13 $ 18.83 Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) $ B $ 12.4 $ 9.7 $ 12.5 $ 35.6 $ 49.6 CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1) $ B $ 11.4 $ 8.9 $ 11.5 $ 38.8 $ 47.5 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

"In 2023, we returned more cash to shareholders and produced more oil and natural gas than any year in the company's history," said Mike Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer. Cash returned to shareholders totaled over $26 billion for the year, 18 percent higher than last year's record total, and annual worldwide net oil-equivalent production increased to over 3.1 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, led by 14 percent growth in the United States.

"We also strengthened our portfolio with traditional and new energy acquisitions to help meet the growing demand for affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy," Wirth concluded. In 2023, the company completed several acquisitions, including PDC Energy, Inc. and a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC, and signed an agreement to acquire Hess Corporation.

Financial and Business Highlights

Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) % 5.1 % 14.5 % 14.2 % 11.9 % 20.3 % Capital Expenditures (Capex) $ B $ 4.4 $ 4.7 $ 3.8 $ 15.8 $ 12.0 Affiliate Capex $ B $ 0.9 $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ 3.5 $ 3.4 Free Cash Flow (1) $ B $ 8.1 $ 5.0 $ 8.7 $ 19.8 $ 37.6 Free Cash Flow ex. working capital (1) $ B $ 7.1 $ 4.2 $ 7.7 $ 23.0 $ 35.5 Debt Ratio (end of period) % 11.5 % 11.1 % 12.8 % 11.5 % 12.8 % Net Debt Ratio (1) (end of period) % 7.3 % 8.1 % 3.3 % 7.3 % 3.3 % Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 3,392 3,146 3,011 3,120 2,999 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

2023 Financial Highlights

Reported earnings declined compared to last year primarily due to lower upstream realizations, losses from decommissioning obligations for previously sold assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, higher U.S. upstream impairment charges mainly in California and lower margins on refined product sales.

Worldwide and U.S. net oil-equivalent production set annual records. Worldwide production was up 4 percent from a year ago primarily due to the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDC) and growth in the Permian Basin, which was up 10 percent over 2022.

Added approximately 980 million barrels of net oil-equivalent proved reserves in 2023, which are subject to final reviews, that equate to 86 percent of net oil equivalent production for the year. The largest net additions were from acquisitions in the United States, and extensions and discoveries in the Permian Basin. The largest net reductions were from revisions in the Permian Basin, east Texas and California.

Capex in 2023 was up 32 percent from last year primarily due to higher investments in the United States, including about $450 million invested in PDC assets post-acquisition and approximately $650 million of inorganic spend, mainly due to the acquisition of a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC. Capex excludes the acquisition cost of PDC.

Cash flow from operations was lower than a year ago mainly due to lower commodity prices and lower margins on refined product sales. Over the past three years, the company has generated over $110 billion in cash flow from operations and nearly $80 billion of free cash flow.

Eliminated over $4 billion of debt, including all debt assumed in the PDC acquisition, resulting in a net debt ratio of 7.3 percent.

The company returned a record $26.3 billion of cash to shareholders during 2023, including dividends of $11.3 billion (3 percent higher than 2022) and share repurchases of $14.9 billion (32 percent higher than last year).

The company's Board of Directors declared an 8 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to one dollar and sixty-three cents ($1.63) per share, payable March 11, 2024, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on February 16, 2024.

2023 Business Highlights

Completed the acquisition of PDC, enhancing the company's strong presence in the DJ and Permian Basins in the United States.

Completed the acquisition of a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC, which is developing a green hydrogen production and storage hub in Utah.

Achieved first oil at the Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Achieved first natural gas production from the Gorgon Stage 2 development in Australia.

Achieved mechanical completion on the Future Growth Project at the company's 50 percent-owned affiliate, Tengizchevroil.

Converted the diesel hydrotreater at the El Segundo, California refinery to process either 100 percent renewable or traditional feedstocks.

Reached final investment decision to construct a third gathering pipeline that is expected to increase natural gas production capacity at the Leviathan reservoir, offshore Israel.

Expanded the Bayou Bend carbon capture and sequestration hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast through an acquisition of nearly 100,000 acres.

Received approvals to extend Block 0 concession in Angola through 2050.

Received approval to extend licenses with PetroBoscan, S.A. and PetroIndependiente, S.A. in Venezuela through 2041.

Acquired 73 exploration blocks in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) lease sale 259 and submitted winning bids on 28 blocks in GOM lease sale 261, subject to final government approval.

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire Hess Corporation, which is expected to strengthen Chevron's long-term performance by adding world-class assets and people.

Segment Highlights

Upstream U.S. Upstream Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ (1,347 ) $ 2,074 $ 2,618 $ 4,148 $ 12,621 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,598 1,407 1,192 1,349 1,181 Liquids Production MBD 1,164 1,028 895 997 888 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 2,604 2,275 1,789 2,112 1,758 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 58.69 $ 62.42 $ 66.00 $ 59.19 $ 76.71 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 1.62 $ 1.39 $ 4.94 $ 1.67 $ 5.55

U.S. upstream reported a loss in the fourth quarter 2023. The results were lower than the year-ago period primarily due to charges associated with decommissioning obligations for previously sold assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, higher impairment charges mainly from assets in California, and lower realizations. These items were partially offset by higher sales volumes, including from production post-closing of the PDC acquisition.

U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up 34 percent from fourth quarter 2022 and set a new quarterly record, primarily due to the acquisition of PDC, which added 266,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day during the quarter, and higher production in the Permian Basin.

International Upstream Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 2,933 $ 3,681 $ 2,867 $ 13,290 $ 17,663 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,794 1,739 1,819 1,771 1,818 Liquids Production MBD 851 803 852 833 831 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 5,661 5,616 5,799 5,632 5,919 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 74.54 $ 75.64 $ 77.67 $ 71.70 $ 90.71 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 7.31 $ 6.96 $ 10.35 $ 7.69 $ 9.75 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (162 ) $ 584 $ (83 ) $ 376 $ 816

International upstream earnings in the fourth quarter 2023 were higher than a year ago primarily due to the absence of fourth quarter 2022 write-off and impairment charges, and lower operating expenses, partially offset by lower realizations.

Net oil-equivalent production during the quarter was down 25,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to normal field declines.

Downstream U.S. Downstream Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 470 $ 1,376 $ 1,180 $ 3,904 $ 5,394 Refinery Crude Oil Inputs MBD 923 961 888 934 866 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,298 1,303 1,236 1,287 1,228

U.S. downstream earnings in fourth quarter 2023 were lower compared to last year primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales.

Refinery crude oil inputs during the quarter increased 4 percent from the year-ago period as the company processed more crude oil in place of other feedstocks.

Refined product sales in fourth quarter 2023 were up 5 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to higher demand for jet fuel.

International Downstream Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 677 $ 307 $ 591 $ 2,233 $ 2,761 Refinery Crude Oil Inputs MBD 629 625 653 626 639 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,437 1,431 1,441 1,445 1,386 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (58 ) $ 24 $ (112 ) $ (12 ) $ 235

International downstream earnings during the quarter were higher compared to a year ago primarily due to lower unfavorable foreign currency effects.

Refinery crude oil inputs in fourth quarter 2023 decreased 4 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs decreased due to planned shutdowns.

Refined product sales during the quarter were flat compared to fourth quarter last year.

All Other

All Other Unit 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2022 2023 2022 Net charges (1) $ MM $ (474 ) $ (912 ) $ (903 ) $ (2,206 ) $ (2,974 ) (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (259 ) $ (323 ) $ (210 ) $ (588 ) $ (382 )

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in fourth quarter 2023 decreased compared to a year ago primarily due to lower employee benefit costs and favorable tax items.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.

NOTICE

Chevron's discussion of fourth quarter 2023 earnings with security analysts will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT. A webcast of the meeting will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on Chevron's website at www.chevron.com under the "Investors" section. Prepared remarks for today's call, additional financial and operating information and other complementary materials will be available prior to the call at approximately 3:30 a.m. PT and located under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors" section on the Chevron website.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Please visit Chevron's website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com/investors, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chevron, Twitter: @Chevron, Facebook: www.facebook.com/chevron, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/chevron, where Chevron often discloses important information about the company, its business, and its results of operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, decommissioning obligations from previously sold assets, severance costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 4.

This news release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net changes in operating working capital, and represents cash generated by operating activities excluding the timing impacts of working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. Reconciliations of cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

This news release also includes net debt ratio. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as a percentage of total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, plus Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, which indicates the company's leverage, net of its cash balances. The company believes this measure is useful to monitor the strength of the company's balance sheet. A reconciliation of net debt ratio is shown in Attachment 2.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations and energy transition plans that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "progress," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; development of large carbon capture and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures related to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the company and PDC Energy, Inc. and achieve the anticipated benefits from the transaction, including the expected incremental annual free cash flow; the risk that Hess Corporation (Hess) stockholders do not approve the potential transaction, and the risk that regulatory approvals are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated by the company and Hess; potential delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of regulatory proceedings; the company's ability to integrate Hess' operations in a successful manner and in the expected time period; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; changes to the company's capital allocation strategies; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 20 through 26 of the company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Attachment 1 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and other operating revenues $ 48,933 $ 54,523 $ 196,913 $ 235,717 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 990 1,623 5,131 8,585 Other income (loss) (2,743 ) 327 (1,095 ) 1,950 Total Revenues and Other Income 47,180 56,473 200,949 246,252 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 28,477 32,570 119,196 145,416 Operating expenses (1) 7,523 7,891 29,240 29,321 Exploration expenses 254 453 914 974 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,254 4,764 17,326 16,319 Taxes other than on income 1,062 864 4,220 4,032 Interest and debt expense 120 123 469 516 Total Costs and Other Deductions 43,690 46,665 171,365 196,578 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 3,490 9,808 29,584 49,674 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,247 3,430 8,173 14,066 Net Income (Loss) 2,243 6,378 21,411 35,608 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (16 ) 25 42 143 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 2,259 $ 6,353 $ 21,369 $ 35,465 (1) Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs. PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ 1.23 $ 3.34 $ 11.41 $ 18.36 - Diluted $ 1.22 $ 3.33 $ 11.36 $ 18.28 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,861,474 1,910,602 1,872,737 1,931,486 - Diluted 1,868,101 1,919,731 1,880,307 1,940,277 Note: Shares outstanding (excluding 14 million associated with Chevron's Benefit Plan Trust) were 1,851 million and 1,901 million at December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Upstream United States $ (1,347 ) $ 2,618 $ 4,148 $ 12,621 International 2,933 2,867 13,290 17,663 Total Upstream 1,586 5,485 17,438 30,284 Downstream United States 470 1,180 3,904 5,394 International 677 591 2,233 2,761 Total Downstream 1,147 1,771 6,137 8,155 All Other (474 ) (903 ) (2,206 ) (2,974 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 2,259 $ 6,353 $ 21,369 $ 35,465

Attachment 2 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,178 $ 17,678 Marketable securities $ 45 $ 223 Total assets $ 261,632 $ 257,709 Total debt $ 20,836 $ 23,339 Total Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity $ 160,957 $ 159,282 Noncontrolling interests $ 972 $ 960 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Total debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 181,793 $ 182,621 Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders' equity) 11.5 % 12.8 % Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities) $ 12,613 $ 5,438 Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 173,570 $ 164,720 Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity) 7.3 % 3.3 %

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total reported earnings $ 2,259 $ 6,353 $ 21,369 $ 35,465 Non-controlling interest (16 ) 25 42 143 Interest expense (A/T) 111 113 432 476 ROCE earnings 2,354 6,491 21,843 36,084 Annualized ROCE earnings 9,416 25,964 21,843 36,084 Average capital employed* 184,786 183,425 183,173 177,445 ROCE 5.1 % 14.2 % 11.9 % 20.3 % *Capital employed is the sum of Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, total debt and noncontrolling interest. Average capital employed is computed by averaging the sum of capital employed at the beginning and the end of the period.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, CAPEX BY SEGMENT 2023 2022 2023 2022 United States Upstream $ 2,608 $ 2,183 $ 9,842 $ 6,847 Downstream 418 582 1,536 1,699 Other 133 128 351 310 Total United States 3,159 2,893 11,729 8,856 International Upstream 1,094 833 3,836 2,718 Downstream 93 93 237 375 Other 15 16 27 25 Total International 1,202 942 4,100 3,118 CAPEX $ 4,361 $ 3,835 $ 15,829 $ 11,974 AFFILIATE CAPEX (not included above): Upstream $ 517 $ 634 $ 2,310 $ 2,406 Downstream 333 352 1,224 960 AFFILIATE CAPEX $ 850 $ 986 $ 3,534 $ 3,366

Attachment 3 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited) SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 2.2 $ 6.4 $ 21.4 $ 35.6 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6.3 4.8 17.3 16.3 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates 1.4 - (0.9 ) (4.7 ) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Net foreign currency effects 0.7 0.2 0.6 (0.4 ) Deferred income tax provision (1.0 ) 0.4 0.3 2.1 Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.0 1.0 (3.2 ) 2.1 Other operating activity 1.9 (0.2 ) 0.2 (0.9 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 12.4 $ 12.5 $ 35.6 $ 49.6 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - - 0.1 (2.9 ) Capital expenditures (Capex) (4.4 ) (3.8 ) (15.8 ) (12.0 ) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 0.3 0.2 0.7 2.6 Other investing activity - - (0.1 ) 0.1 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (4.1 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (15.2 ) $ (12.1 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt - (0.3 ) (4.1 ) (8.5 ) Cash dividends - common stock (2.8 ) (2.7 ) (11.3 ) (11.0 ) Shares issued for share-based compensation - 0.3 0.3 5.8 Shares repurchased (3.4 ) (3.8 ) (14.9 ) (11.3 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests - - - (0.1 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities $ (6.2 ) $ (6.4 ) $ (30.1 ) $ (25.0 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 0.1 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.2 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 2.3 $ 2.4 $ (9.8 ) $ 12.3 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 12.4 $ 12.5 $ 35.6 $ 49.6 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.0 1.0 (3.2 ) 2.1 Cash Flow from Operations Excluding Working Capital $ 11.4 $ 11.5 $ 38.8 $ 47.5 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 12.4 $ 12.5 $ 35.6 $ 49.6 Less: Capital expenditures 4.4 3.8 15.8 12.0 Free Cash Flow $ 8.1 $ 8.7 $ 19.8 $ 37.6 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.0 1.0 (3.2 ) 2.1 Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital $ 7.1 $ 7.7 $ 23.0 $ 35.5 (1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions.

Attachment 4 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 REPORTED EARNINGS Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax U.S. Upstream $ (1,347 ) $ 2,618 $ 4,148 $ 12,621 Int'l Upstream 2,933 2,867 13,290 17,663 U.S. Downstream 470 1,180 3,904 5,394 Int'l Downstream 677 591 2,233 2,761 All Other (474 ) (903 ) (2,206 ) (2,974 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ 2,259 $ 6,353 $ 21,369 $ 35,465 SPECIAL ITEMS U.S. Upstream Write-offs & impairments $ (2,324 ) $ 559 $ (1,765 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (2,324 ) $ 559 $ (1,765 ) $ - $ - $ - Early contract termination - - - - - - - - - (765 ) 165 (600 ) Decommissioning obligations (2,561 ) 611 (1,950 ) - - - (2,561 ) 611 (1,950 ) - - - Int'l Upstream Asset sale gains - - - - - - - - - 328 (128 ) 200 Write-offs & impairments - - - (813 ) (262 ) (1,075 ) - - - (813 ) (262 ) (1,075 ) Tax items - - - - - - - 655 655 - - - All Other Pension settlement costs - - - (21 ) 4 (17 ) (53 ) 13 (40 ) (352 ) 81 (271 ) Total Special Items $ (4,885 ) $ 1,170 $ (3,715 ) $ (834 ) $ (258 ) $ (1,092 ) $ (4,938 ) $ 1,838 $ (3,100 ) $ (1,602 ) $ (144 ) $ (1,746 ) FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ (162 ) $ (83 ) $ 376 $ 816 Int'l Downstream (58 ) (112 ) (12 ) 235 All Other (259 ) (210 ) (588 ) (382 ) Total Foreign Currency Effects $ (479 ) $ (405 ) $ (224 ) $ 669 ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) * U.S. Upstream $ 2,368 $ 2,618 $ 7,863 $ 13,221 Int'l Upstream 3,095 4,025 12,259 17,722 U.S. Downstream 470 1,180 3,904 5,394 Int'l Downstream 735 703 2,245 2,526 All Other (215 ) (676 ) (1,578 ) (2,321 ) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ 6,453 $ 7,850 $ 24,693 $ 36,542 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ 3.45 $ 4.09 $ 13.13 $ 18.83 * Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

