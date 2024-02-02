SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):
Results Summary
4Q23
3Q23
Change
vs
3Q23
4Q22
Change
vs
4Q22
Dollars in millions (except per share data)
2023
2022
Change
vs
2022
7,630
9,070
-1,440
12,750
-5,120
Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
36,010
55,740
-19,730
9,963
9,117
+846
14,035
-4,072
Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
38,572
59,101
-20,529
1.91
2.25
-0.34
3.09
-1.18
Earnings Per Common Share 5
8.89
13.26
-4.37
2.48
2.27
+0.21
3.40
-0.92
Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share 5
(non-GAAP)
9.52
14.06
-4.54
7,757
6,022
+1,735
7,463
+294
Capital and Exploration Expenditures
26,325
22,704
+3,621
Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.6 billion, or $1.91 per share assuming dilution. Fourth-quarter results included unfavorable identified items of $2.3 billion including a $2.0 billion impairment as a result of regulatory obstacles in California that have prevented production and distribution assets from coming back online. Impairments were partly offset by favorable tax and divestment-related items. Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion, or $2.48 per share assuming dilution. For the full year 2023, the company reported earnings of $36.0 billion, or $8.89 per share assuming dilution.
"Our consistent strategy and execution excellence across the business delivered industry-leading earnings and enabled us to return more cash to shareholders than our peers in 2023 1," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.
"These results demonstrate the fundamental improvements we've made to our business, reflecting our progress in high-grading our portfolio through investments in advantaged projects and select divestments, while, at the same time, driving a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness throughout the business. The foundation of our success comes from the resiliency, hard work and commitment of our people. As I reflect on our industry-leading results over the past year, I have a great sense of pride in what our people accomplished."
1
Reported earnings, share buybacks and total dividends paid measured for 2023. 2023 figures for the industry peer group are actuals for companies that reported results on or before February 1, 2024, or estimated using either Bloomberg consensus as of February 1st or company-announced programs for share buybacks. Shareholder distributions is defined as dividends and share purchases. Industry peer group includes BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies.
2
Adjusted net income and cash flow from operations sourced from Bloomberg for the industry peer group. 2023 figures for the industry peer group are actuals for companies that reported results on or before February 1, 2024, or estimated using Bloomberg consensus as of February 1st. Industry peer group includes BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies.
3
Best-ever annual global refining throughput (2000 - 2023) since Exxon and Mobil merger in 1999, based on current refinery circuit.
4
Announced agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources in October 2023. Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and Pioneer shareholder approval.
5
Assuming dilution.
Financial Highlights
- Fourth-quarter earnings were $7.6 billion versus $9.1 billion in the third quarter. Identified items decreased earnings by $2.3 billion mainly from asset impairments, partly offset by favorable tax and divestment-related items. Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion from the third-quarter. Results strengthened on favorable derivative mark-to-market impacts, improved volume and mix driven by advantaged Guyana and Permian assets, and stronger chemical margins. These factors were partly offset by lower industry refining margins and seasonally higher expenses.
- Delivered full-year 2023 earnings of $36.0 billion and return on capital employed of 15%.
- Achieved $9.7 billion of cumulative structural cost savings in 2023 versus 2019, exceeding the $9 billion plan with an additional $2.3 billion of savings during the year and $0.7 billion during the quarter. The company plans to deliver cumulative savings totaling $15 billion through the end of 2027.
- Generated strong cash flow from operations of $13.7 billion and free cash flow of $8.0 billion in the fourth quarter. For the full year, cash increased $1.9 billion with free cash flow of $36.1 billion. Peer-leading1 2023 shareholder distributions of $32.4 billion included $14.9 billion of dividends, and $17.4 billion of share repurchases consistent with announced plans.
- The Corporation declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 14, 2024. Including the 4% increase in fourth-quarter dividend, the company has increased its annual dividend for a peer-leading1 41 consecutive years.
- The debt-to-capital ratio was 16%, and the net-debt-to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $31.6 billion.
- The company continued to strengthen its portfolio with the closing of the East Texas upstream assets divestment in the fourth quarter. Total asset sales and divestments generated $4.1 billion of cash proceeds during the year.
- Capital and exploration expenditures were $7.8 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2023 expenditures to $26.3 billion, slightly above the top end of the guidance range, as the company opportunistically accelerated activities in the advantaged Permian and Guyana assets, and entered a new lithium business.
1
Share buybacks and total dividends paid measured for 2023. 2023 figures for the industry peer group are actuals for companies that reported results on or before February 1, 2024, or estimated using either Bloomberg consensus as of February 1st or company-announced programs for share buybacks. Shareholder distributions is defined as dividends and share purchases. Industry peer group includes BP, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies.
ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS
Progress Toward Net Zero
- In the Permian Basin, ExxonMobil made great progress on the plan to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2030. In 2023, the company electrified all of its drilling fleet and replaced over 6,000 natural-gas-driven pneumatic devices in its unconventional operated assets. In addition, ExxonMobil also deployed its first electric fracturing units to further reduce emissions intensity, and signed additional long-term agreements enabling renewable power capacity to support operations. In the quarter, the company also launched a high-altitude monitoring balloon with advanced imaging technology and data processing platforms that has the potential to provide continuous, real-time methane detection. These efforts support ExxonMobil's industry-leading plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its unconventional operations in the Permian by 2030.
Lithium
- In the fourth quarter, ExxonMobil announced its new MobilTM Lithium business with plans to become a leading producer and grow U.S.-based supplies of lithium for the global battery and EV markets. The company's advanced production approach has the potential to produce vast supplies of lithium with fewer environmental impacts than traditional mining operations1. Work is underway for the first phase of lithium production in southwest Arkansas, an area known to hold significant lithium deposits.
- The company is planning first production for 2027. By 2030, ExxonMobil aims to produce enough MobilTM Lithium with the potential to supply approximately one million EVs per year.
Carbon Capture and Storage
- In November, ExxonMobil completed the acquisition of Denbury, Inc. for $4.8 billion of ExxonMobil stock, based on the share price at closing2. The company now has the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline network in the United States at 1,300 miles, including nearly 925 miles in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, one of the largest U.S. markets for CO2 emissions. The company also has access to more than 15 strategically located onshore CO2 storage sites.
1
Expected smaller footprint of lithium mining and expected lower carbon and water impacts: EM analysis of external sources and third party life-cycle analyses. 1) Vulcan Energy, 2022 https://v-er.eu/app/uploads/2023/11/LCA.pdf, Minviro publication. Grant, A., Deak, D., & Pell, R. (2020). 2) The CO2 Impact of the 2020s Battery Quality Lithium Hydroxide Supply Chain-Jade Cove Partners. https://www.jadecove.com/research/liohco2impact. Kelly, J. C., Wang, M., Dai, Q., & Winjobi, O. (2021). 3) Energy, greenhouse gas, and water life cycle analysis of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide monohydrate from brine and ore resources and their use in lithium ion battery cathodes and lithium ion batteries. Resources, Conservation and Recycling, 174, 105762.
2
Total consideration of $5.1 billion includes ExxonMobil stock of $4.8 billion and cash payments of $0.3 billion related to repayment of Denbury's credit facility and settlement of fractional shares.
EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT
Upstream
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
84
1,566
2,493
United States
4,202
11,728
4,065
4,559
5,708
Non-U.S.
17,106
24,751
4,149
6,125
8,201
Worldwide
21,308
36,479
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
1,573
1,566
2,493
United States
5,691
11,429
4,693
4,573
6,269
Non-U.S.
17,918
27,989
6,266
6,139
8,762
Worldwide
23,609
39,418
3,824
3,688
3,822
Production (koebd)
3,738
3,737
- Upstream fourth-quarter earnings were $4.1 billion, a decrease of $2.0 billion from the third quarter. Identified items reduced earnings by $2.1 billion this quarter, mainly from the impairment of the idled Santa Ynez Unit assets in California due to regulatory challenges restarting production and distribution. Earnings excluding identified items were $6.3 billion, an increase of $127 million. Higher volumes and improved mix, mainly from Guyana and Permian growth, and stronger gas realizations more than offset lower crude realizations, unfavorable tax impacts, and year-end inventory effects.
- Net production in the fourth quarter was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 136,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the prior quarter on favorable entitlement effects and growth in Permian and Guyana. Payara, the third Guyana development, started up in November ahead of schedule with production reaching nameplate capacity of 220,000 barrels per day in mid-January.
- Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $4.1 billion. Identified items reduced earnings by $2.1 billion this quarter, compared to a reduction of $0.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings excluding identified items were $6.3 billion, a decrease of $2.5 billion, primarily due to lower natural gas prices. Higher Permian and Guyana volumes and less unfavorable year-end inventory effects provided a partial offset. Net production was flat compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding the impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments, net production grew about 70,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.
- Full-year earnings were $21.3 billion, $15.2 billion less than 2022. Identified items for the year reduced earnings by $2.3 billion, compared to an unfavorable $2.9 billion impact last year. Excluding identified items, earnings decreased $15.8 billion on lower liquids and natural gas realizations, and unfavorable unsettled derivatives mark-to-market effects of $2.4 billion, primarily from the absence of favorable impacts in the prior year. Higher volume contributions from improved portfolio mix added nearly $1 billion, as growth from Guyana and Permian more than offset divestments. Net production in 2023 was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, in line with prior year. Production increased 111,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, excluding impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments. Permian and Guyana combined production grew 18% versus 2022.
- In October, ExxonMobil announced an agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion all-stock transaction1. The combination is expected to generate double-digit returns by recovering more resources, more efficiently, while accelerating emissions reductions2. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and Pioneer shareholder approval.
1
Based on the October 5, 2023 closing price for ExxonMobil shares and the fixed exchange rate of 2.3234 per Pioneer share.
2
Expected to leverage Permian GHG reduction plans to accelerate Pioneer's net-zero emissions plan to 2035 from 2050; plan to lower both companies' Permian methane emissions through new technology application.
Energy Products
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
1,329
1,356
2,188
United States
6,123
8,340
1,878
1,086
1,882
Non-U.S.
6,019
6,626
3,207
2,442
4,070
Worldwide
12,142
14,966
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
1,137
1,356
2,246
United States
5,931
8,398
1,881
1,119
2,508
Non-U.S.
6,067
7,252
3,018
2,475
4,754
Worldwide
11,998
15,650
5,357
5,551
5,423
Energy Products Sales (kbd)
5,461
5,347
- Energy Products fourth-quarter earnings totaled $3.2 billion compared to $2.4 billion in the third quarter, an increase of $765 million. A favorable derivatives mark-to-market impact of $1.2 billion and the unwinding of prior quarter unfavorable timing effects more than offset weaker seasonal industry refining margins. Results also improved from favorable tax, year-end inventory impacts, and foreign exchange effects. These factors were partly offset by higher seasonal expenses and lower volumes from higher scheduled maintenance and divestments. Identified items increased earnings by $222 million versus the third quarter. Earnings excluding these items were $3.0 billion for the quarter, an increase of $543 million from the third quarter.
- Compared to the fourth quarter last year, earnings decreased $863 million on weaker industry refining margins and higher project-related expenses, partly offset by favorable derivatives mark-to-market effects. Identified items improved earnings by $873 million mainly from lower additional European taxes on the energy sector and the absence of asset impairments. Earnings excluding these identified items were $3.0 billion, $1.7 billion lower than the fourth quarter last year.
- Full-year 2023 earnings were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $2.8 billion versus 2022 due to the decline in industry refining margins, higher planned maintenance activities and divestments. These factors were partly offset by stronger trading and marketing margins and higher sales volumes from strong reliability and the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion. Identified items improved earnings by $828 million mainly from lower additional European taxes on the energy sector and the absence of asset impairments. Earnings excluding identified items were $12.0 billion, a decrease of $3.7 billion from last year.
- Refining throughput for the year was 4.1 million barrels per day, up 38,000 barrels per day from 2022. The record throughput on a current refinery circuit basis was supported by strong reliability and the completion of the 250,000 barrels per day Beaumont refinery expansion in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, with the December completion of the 1.5 million barrels per day strategic Permian crude venture project, both the Beaumont and Baytown refineries have expanded access to advantaged Permian feedstocks.
Chemical Products
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
478
338
298
United States
1,626
2,328
(289)
(89)
(48)
Non-U.S.
11
1,215
189
249
250
Worldwide
1,637
3,543
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
446
338
298
United States
1,594
2,328
131
(89)
(48)
Non-U.S.
431
1,215
577
249
250
Worldwide
2,025
3,543
4,776
5,108
4,658
Chemical Products Sales (kt)
19,382
19,167
- Chemical Products fourth-quarter earnings were $189 million compared to $249 million in the third quarter. Identified items mainly associated with asset impairments and other financial reserves reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $577 million for the quarter, an increase of $328 million from the third quarter. Margins improved from lower U.S. feed costs and strong performance product sales. Lower overall seasonal sales were partly offset by new volumes from the recently completed Baytown expansion.
- Current quarter earnings were $61 million lower compared to fourth-quarter 2022. Identified items mainly associated with asset impairments and other financial reserves reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $577 million, $327 million higher on improved margins from lower feed costs.
- Full-year earnings were $1.6 billion, a decrease of $1.9 billion versus 2022. Lower earnings reflect the overall weaker margin environment from bottom-of-cycle market conditions, higher planned maintenance, and unfavorable sales mix effects. Identified items reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion from 2022.
Specialty Products
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
386
326
406
United States
1,536
1,190
264
293
354
Non-U.S.
1,178
1,225
650
619
760
Worldwide
2,714
2,415
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
374
326
406
United States
1,524
1,190
369
293
394
Non-U.S.
1,283
1,265
743
619
800
Worldwide
2,807
2,455
1,839
1,912
1,787
Specialty Products Sales (kt)
7,597
7,810
- Specialty Products continued to deliver strong earnings from high-value products. Fourth-quarter earnings were $650 million, compared to $619 million in the third quarter. Higher margins from improved realizations and lower feed costs, and positive year-end inventory impacts were partly offset by higher seasonal expenses and lower sales volumes. Identified items reduced earnings by $93 million in the quarter.
- Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased by $110 million. Weaker basestock margins were mostly offset by favorable year-end inventory impacts, improved reliability and stronger finished lubes margins.
- Full-year earnings were $2.7 billion, an increase of $299 million compared with 2022 as product differentiation and brand strength drove sustained business performance. Improved finished lubes margins more than offset lower basestock margins and specialty products sales volumes due to weaker global demand.
Corporate and Financing
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
(565)
(365)
(531)
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
(1,791)
(1,663)
(641)
(365)
(531)
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
(1,867)
(1,965)
- Corporate and Financing fourth-quarter net charges of $565 million increased $200 million versus the third quarter driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partly offset by tax-related identified items.
- Net charges of $565 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $34 million from the same quarter of 2022.
- Full-year net charges of $1.8 billion increased $128 million from 2022 mainly due to the absence of prior year favorable tax-related and other identified items, partly offset by lower financing costs.
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
8,012
9,346
13,055
Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests
37,354
57,577
7,740
4,415
5,064
Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)
20,641
24,040
(2,191)
1,821
(200)
Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt
(4,255)
(194)
121
381
(298)
Other
1,629
(4,626)
13,682
15,963
17,621
Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)
55,369
76,797
1,020
917
1,333
Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments
4,078
5,247
14,702
16,880
18,954
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP)
59,447
82,044
2,191
(1,821)
200
Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt
4,255
194
16,893
15,059
19,154
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital
(non-GAAP)
63,702
82,238
FREE CASH FLOW
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
13,682
15,963
17,621
Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP)
55,369
76,797
(6,228)
(4,920)
(5,783)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(21,919)
(18,407)
(1,854)
(307)
(2,175)
Additional investments and advances
(2,995)
(3,090)
1,348
31
1,270
Other investing activities including collection of advances
1,562
1,508
1,020
917
1,333
Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments
4,078
5,247
7,968
11,684
12,266
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
36,095
62,055
RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)
36,010
55,740
Financing costs (after-tax)
Gross third-party debt
(1,175)
(1,213)
ExxonMobil share of equity companies
(307)
(198)
All other financing costs - net
931
276
Total financing costs
(551)
(1,135)
Earnings/(loss) excluding financing costs (non-GAAP)
36,561
56,875
Total assets (U.S. GAAP)
376,317
369,067
Less liabilities and noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities
Total current liabilities excluding notes and loans payable
(61,226)
(68,411)
Total long-term liabilities excluding long-term debt
(60,980)
(56,990)
Noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities
(8,878)
(9,205)
Add ExxonMobil share of debt-financed equity company net assets
3,481
3,705
Total capital employed (non-GAAP)
248,714
238,166
Average capital employed (non-GAAP)
243,440
228,404
Return on average capital employed - corporate total (non-GAAP)
15.0%
24.9%
CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS
Dollars in billions
2019
2023
Components of Operating Costs
From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income
(U.S. GAAP)
Production and manufacturing expenses
36.8
36.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
11.4
9.9
Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)
19.0
20.6
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
1.3
0.8
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense
1.2
0.7
Subtotal
69.7
68.9
ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP)
9.1
10.5
Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
78.8
79.4
Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
78.8
79.4
Less:
Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)
19.0
20.6
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense
1.2
0.7
Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation
and depletion)
3.6
3.7
Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP)
55.0
54.4
Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP)
11.0
14.9
Market
Activity /
Other
Structural
Savings
Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP)
44.0
+3.6
+1.6
-9.7
39.5
This press release also references structural cost savings. Structural cost savings describe decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative structural cost savings totaled $9.7 billion, which included an additional $2.3 billion in 2023. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both structural cost savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural cost savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.
ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on February 2, 2024. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.
Cautionary Statement
Statements related to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions and plans; and other statements of future events or conditions in this release, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of future carbon capture, transportation and storage, as well as biofuels, hydrogen and other plans to reduce emissions of ExxonMobil, its affiliates or companies it is seeking to acquire, are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; potential earnings, cash flow, or rate of return; total capital expenditures and mix, including allocations of capital to low carbon investments; realization and maintenance of structural cost reductions and efficiency gains, including the ability to offset inflationary pressure; plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity; ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, to reach Scope 1 and 2 net zero in Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030 and in Pioneer Permian assets by 2035, to eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, to reach near-zero methane emissions from its operated assets and other methane initiatives, to meet ExxonMobil's emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology advances, including the timing and outcome of projects to capture and store CO2, produce hydrogen, produce biofuels, produce lithium and use plastic waste as feedstock for advanced recycling; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental and tax regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits and certifications; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; future debt levels and credit ratings; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities and returns; resource recoveries and production rates; and planned Pioneer and Denbury integrated benefits, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market factors, economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations that impact prices and differentials for our products; government policies supporting lower carbon investment opportunities such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or policies limiting the attractiveness of future investment such as the additional European taxes on the energy sector and unequal support for different methods of emissions reduction; variable impacts of trading activities on our margins and results each quarter; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the outcome of commercial negotiations, including final agreed terms and conditions; the ability to access debt markets; the ultimate impacts of public health crises, including the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance, including variability and timing factors applicable to unconventional resources; the level and outcome of exploration projects and decisions to invest in future reserves; timely completion of development and other construction projects; final management approval of future projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects as approved; government regulation of our growth opportunities; war, civil unrest, attacks against the company or industry and other political or security disturbances; expropriations, seizure, or capacity, insurance or shipping limitations by foreign governments or laws; opportunities for potential acquisitions, investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including timely regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil's 2022 Form 10-K.
Actions needed to advance ExxonMobil's 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the Company's Global Outlook research and publication. The Outlook is reflective of the existing global policy environment and an assumption of increasing policy stringency and technology improvement to 2050. However, the Global Outlook does not attempt to project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or ExxonMobil, to meet net zero by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and the Company's business plans will be updated accordingly. References to projects or opportunities may not reflect investment decisions made by the corporation or its affiliates. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, permitting, technological advancement for cost-effective abatement, insights from the company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. Capital investment guidance in lower-emission investments is based on our corporate plan; however, actual investment levels will be subject to the availability of the opportunity set, public policy support, and focused on returns.
Forward-looking and other statements regarding environmental and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or requiring disclosure in our filing with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental and other sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making.
Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 8.
This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 8.
This press release also includes Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding Identified Items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding Identified Items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2023 and 2022 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).
This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation's products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities ("sales-based taxes"). It combines "Income taxes" and "Total other taxes and duties" with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation's products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.
This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash flow used in investing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 8.
References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.
The term "project" as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.
Government mandates are changes to ExxonMobil's sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) represents the consistent rate at which an investment or business result would have grown had the investment or business result compounded at the same rate each year.
Debt-to-capital ratio is total debt divided by the sum of total debt and equity. Total debt is the sum of notes and loans payable and long-term debt, as reported in the consolidated balance sheet, along with total equity.
Net-debt-to-capital ratio is net debt divided by the sum of net debt and total equity, where net debt is net of cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash.
This press release also references structural cost savings, for more details see page 9.
Reference to Earnings
References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil's ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation's responsibility for those affiliates' actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.
Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.
ATTACHMENT I-a
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Preliminary)
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues and other income
Sales and other operating revenue
81,688
93,164
334,697
398,675
Income from equity affiliates
1,165
605
6,385
11,463
Other income
1,491
1,660
3,500
3,542
Total revenues and other income
84,344
95,429
344,582
413,680
Costs and other deductions
Crude oil and product purchases
46,352
50,761
193,029
228,959
Production and manufacturing expenses
9,893
10,365
36,885
42,609
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,591
2,832
9,919
10,095
Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)
7,740
5,064
20,641
24,040
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
139
348
751
1,025
Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense
217
100
714
482
Interest expense
272
207
849
798
Other taxes and duties
6,515
6,910
29,011
27,919
Total costs and other deductions
73,719
76,587
291,799
335,927
Income/(Loss) before income taxes
10,625
18,842
52,783
77,753
Income tax expense/(benefit)
2,613
5,787
15,429
20,176
Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests
8,012
13,055
37,354
57,577
Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
382
305
1,344
1,837
Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil
7,630
12,750
36,010
55,740
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars)
1.91
3.09
8.89
13.26
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars)
1.91
3.09
8.89
13.26
Dividends on common stock
Total
3,839
3,767
14,941
14,939
Per common share (U.S. dollars)
0.95
0.91
3.68
3.55
Millions of common shares outstanding
Average - assuming dilution
4,010
4,138
4,052
4,205
Taxes
Income taxes
2,613
5,787
15,429
20,176
Total other taxes and duties
7,308
7,754
32,191
31,455
Total taxes
9,921
13,541
47,620
51,631
Sales-based taxes
5,792
6,113
24,693
25,434
Total taxes including sales-based taxes
15,713
19,654
72,313
77,065
ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP)
843
1,512
3,058
7,594
ATTACHMENT I-b
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Preliminary)
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
31,539
29,640
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
29
25
Notes and accounts receivable - net
38,015
41,749
Inventories
Crude oil, products and merchandise
20,528
20,434
Materials and supplies
4,592
4,001
Other current assets
1,906
1,782
Total current assets
96,609
97,631
Investments, advances and long-term receivables
47,630
49,793
Property, plant and equipment - net
214,940
204,692
Other assets, including intangibles - net
17,138
16,951
Total Assets
376,317
369,067
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Notes and loans payable
4,090
634
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
58,037
63,197
Income taxes payable
3,189
5,214
Total current liabilities
65,316
69,045
Long-term debt
37,483
40,559
Postretirement benefits reserves
10,496
10,045
Deferred income tax liabilities
24,452
22,874
Long-term obligations to equity companies
1,804
2,338
Other long-term obligations
24,228
21,733
Total Liabilities
163,779
166,594
EQUITY
Common stock without par value
(9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued)
17,781
15,752
Earnings reinvested
453,927
432,860
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(11,989)
(13,270)
Common stock held in treasury
(4,048 million shares at December 31, 2023, and 3,937 million shares at December 31, 2022)
(254,917)
(240,293)
ExxonMobil share of equity
204,802
195,049
Noncontrolling interests
7,736
7,424
Total Equity
212,538
202,473
Total Liabilities and Equity
376,317
369,067
ATTACHMENT I-c
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Preliminary)
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests
37,354
57,577
Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments)
20,641
24,040
Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt
(4,255)
(194)
All other items - net
1,629
(4,626)
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,369
76,797
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(21,919)
(18,407)
Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments
4,078
5,247
Additional investments and advances
(2,995)
(3,090)
Other investing activities including collection of advances
1,562
1,508
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,274)
(14,742)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Additions to long-term debt ¹
939
637
Reductions in long-term debt
(15)
(5)
Additions to short-term debt
-
198
Reductions in short-term debt
(879)
(8,075)
Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity
(284)
25
Contingent consideration payments
(68)
(58)
Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders
(14,941)
(14,939)
Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests
(531)
(267)
Changes in noncontrolling interests
(770)
(1,475)
Common stock acquired
(17,748)
(15,155)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(34,297)
(39,114)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
105
(78)
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,903
22,863
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
29,665
6,802
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
31,568
29,665
1 Includes $568 million issued to facilitate the sale of an entity where the buyer assumed the debt upon closing; no longer on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at the end of 2023.
ATTACHMENT II-a
KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
7,630
9,070
12,750
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
36,010
55,740
Identified Items
(3,040)
-
(530)
Impairments
(3,040)
(4,202)
305
-
-
Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets
305
886
577
(47)
(1,825)
Tax-related items
348
(1,501)
(175)
-
1,070
Other
(175)
1,456
(2,333)
(47)
(1,285)
Total Identified Items
(2,562)
(3,361)
9,963
9,117
14,035
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
38,572
59,101
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars per common share
2023
2022
1.91
2.25
3.09
Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share ¹ (U.S. GAAP)
8.89
13.26
Identified Items Per Common Share ¹
(0.75)
-
(0.13)
Impairments
(0.75)
(1.00)
0.08
-
-
Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets
0.08
0.21
0.14
(0.01)
(0.44)
Tax-related items
0.08
(0.36)
(0.04)
-
0.26
Other
(0.04)
0.35
(0.57)
(0.01)
(0.31)
Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹
(0.63)
(0.80)
2.48
2.27
3.40
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (non-GAAP)
9.52
14.06
1 Assuming dilution.
ATTACHMENT II-b
KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT
|Fourth Quarter 2023
Upstream
Energy Products
Chemical Products
Specialty Products
Corporate
Total
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
84
4,065
1,329
1,878
478
(289)
386
264
(565)
7,630
Identified Items
Impairments
(1,978)
(686)
-
-
(21)
(273)
-
(82)
-
(3,040)
Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets
305
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
305
Tax-related items
184
58
192
(3)
53
-
12
5
76
577
Other
-
-
-
-
-
(147)
-
(28)
-
(175)
Total Identified Items
(1,489)
(628)
192
(3)
32
(420)
12
(105)
76
(2,333)
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)
1,573
4,693
1,137
1,881
446
131
374
369
(641)
9,963
Third Quarter 2023
Upstream
Energy Products
Chemical Products
Specialty Products
Corporate
Total
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
1,566
4,559
1,356
1,086
338
(89)
326
293
(365)
9,070
Identified Items
Tax-related items
-
(14)
-
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
(47)
Total Identified Items
-
(14)
-
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
(47)
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)
1,566
4,573
1,356
1,119
338
(89)
326
293
(365)
9,117
Fourth Quarter 2022
Upstream
Energy Products
Chemical Products
Specialty Products
Corporate
Total
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
2,493
5,708
2,188
1,882
298
(48)
406
354
(531)
12,750
Identified Items
Impairments
-
(216)
(58)
(216)
-
-
-
(40)
-
(530)
Tax-related items
-
(1,415)
-
(410)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,825)
Other
-
1,070
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,070
Total Identified Items
-
(561)
(58)
(626)
-
-
-
(40)
-
(1,285)
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)
2,493
6,269
2,246
2,508
298
(48)
406
394
(531)
14,035
2023
Upstream
Energy Products
Chemical Products
Specialty Products
Corporate
Total
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
4,202
17,106
6,123
6,019
1,626
11
1,536
1,178
(1,791)
36,010
Identified Items
Impairments
(1,978)
(686)
-
-
(21)
(273)
-
(82)
-
(3,040)
Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets
305
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
305
Tax-related items
184
(126)
192
(48)
53
-
12
5
76
348
Other
-
-
-
-
-
(147)
-
(28)
-
(175)
Total Identified Items
(1,489)
(812)
192
(48)
32
(420)
12
(105)
76
(2,562)
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)
5,691
17,918
5,931
6,067
1,594
431
1,524
1,283
(1,867)
38,572
2022
Upstream
Energy Products
Chemical Products
Specialty Products
Corporate
Total
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
U.S.
Non-U.S.
Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)
11,728
24,751
8,340
6,626
2,328
1,215
1,190
1,225
(1,663)
55,740
Identified Items
Impairments
-
(3,790)
(58)
(216)
-
-
-
(40)
(98)
(4,202)
Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets
299
587
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
886
Tax-related items
-
(1,415)
-
(410)
-
-
-
-
324
(1,501)
Other
-
1,380
-
-
-
-
-
-
76
1,456
Total Identified Items
299
(3,238)
(58)
(626)
-
-
-
(40)
302
(3,361)
Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP)
11,429
27,989
8,398
7,252
2,328
1,215
1,190
1,265
(1,965)
59,101
ATTACHMENT III
KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd)
2023
2022
851
756
789
United States
803
776
709
655
682
Canada/Other Americas
664
588
3
4
4
Europe
4
4
231
229
223
Africa
221
238
722
713
725
Asia
721
705
34
40
38
Australia/Oceania
36
43
2,550
2,397
2,461
Worldwide
2,449
2,354
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd)
2023
2022
2,262
2,271
2,383
United States
2,311
2,551
98
94
74
Canada/Other Americas
96
148
367
368
536
Europe
414
667
149
129
89
Africa
125
71
3,486
3,528
3,704
Asia
3,490
3,418
1,283
1,358
1,381
Australia/Oceania
1,298
1,440
7,645
7,748
8,167
Worldwide
7,734
8,295
3,824
3,688
3,822
Oil-equivalent production (koebd)¹
3,738
3,737
1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.
ATTACHMENT IV
KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd)
2023
2022
1,933
1,868
1,694
United States
1,848
1,702
407
415
433
Canada
407
418
1,014
1,251
1,157
Europe
1,166
1,192
450
517
532
Asia Pacific
498
539
82
164
167
Other
149
179
3,886
4,215
3,983
Worldwide
4,068
4,030
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd)
2023
2022
2,704
2,626
2,507
United States
2,633
2,426
2,653
2,925
2,916
Non-U.S.
2,828
2,921
5,357
5,551
5,423
Worldwide
5,461
5,347
2,255
2,316
2,270
Gasolines, naphthas
2,288
2,232
1,735
1,834
1,798
Heating oils, kerosene, diesel
1,795
1,774
328
358
349
Aviation fuels
336
338
185
229
210
Heavy fuels
214
235
854
814
796
Other energy products
829
768
5,357
5,551
5,423
Worldwide
5,461
5,347
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)
2023
2022
1,743
1,750
1,583
United States
6,779
7,270
3,033
3,358
3,076
Non-U.S.
12,603
11,897
4,776
5,108
4,658
Worldwide
19,382
19,167
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt)
2023
2022
473
498
455
United States
1,962
2,049
1,367
1,414
1,332
Non-U.S.
5,635
5,762
1,839
1,912
1,787
Worldwide
7,597
7,810
ATTACHMENT V
KEY FIGURES: CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Upstream
2,258
2,241
2,118
United States
8,813
6,968
3,512
2,560
3,297
Non-U.S.
10,948
10,034
5,770
4,801
5,415
Total
19,761
17,002
Energy Products
227
261
343
United States
1,195
1,351
485
386
405
Non-U.S.
1,580
1,059
712
647
748
Total
2,775
2,410
Chemical Products
211
103
332
United States
751
1,123
641
268
824
Non-U.S.
1,962
1,842
852
371
1,156
Total
2,713
2,965
Specialty Products
22
16
12
United States
63
46
127
95
90
Non-U.S.
391
222
149
111
102
Total
454
268
Other
274
92
42
Other
622
59
7,757
6,022
7,463
Worldwide
26,325
22,704
CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
6,228
4,920
5,783
Additions to property, plant and equipment
21,919
18,407
506
276
905
Net investments and advances
1,433
1,582
6,734
5,196
6,688
Total Cash Capital Expenditures
23,352
19,989
ATTACHMENT VI
KEY FIGURES: QUARTER EARNINGS/(LOSS)
|Results Summary
4Q23
3Q23
Change
vs
3Q23
4Q22
Change
vs
4Q22
Dollars in millions (except per share data)
2023
2022
Change
vs
2022
7,630
9,070
-1,440
12,750
-5,120
Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
36,010
55,740
-19,730
9,963
9,117
+846
14,035
-4,072
Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP)
38,572
59,101
-20,529
1.91
2.25
-0.34
3.09
-1.18
Earnings Per Common Share ¹
8.89
13.26
-4.37
2.48
2.27
+0.21
3.40
-0.92
Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹
9.52
14.06
-4.54
7,757
6,022
+1,735
7,463
+294
Capital and Exploration Expenditures
26,325
22,704
+3,621
1 Assuming dilution.
ATTACHMENT VII
KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER
|Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
First Quarter
11,430
5,480
2,730
(610)
2,350
Second Quarter
7,880
17,850
4,690
(1,080)
3,130
Third Quarter
9,070
19,660
6,750
(680)
3,170
Fourth Quarter
7,630
12,750
8,870
(20,070)
5,690
Full Year
36,010
55,740
23,040
(22,440)
14,340
Dollars per common share ¹
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
First Quarter
2.79
1.28
0.64
(0.14)
0.55
Second Quarter
1.94
4.21
1.10
(0.26)
0.73
Third Quarter
2.25
4.68
1.57
(0.15)
0.75
Fourth Quarter
1.91
3.09
2.08
(4.70)
1.33
Full Year
8.89
13.26
5.39
(5.25)
3.36
1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.
