Results Summary 4Q23 3Q23 Change vs 3Q23 4Q22 Change vs 4Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) 2023 2022 Change vs 2022 7,630 9,070 -1,440 12,750 -5,120 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 36,010 55,740 -19,730 9,963 9,117 +846 14,035 -4,072 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 38,572 59,101 -20,529 1.91 2.25 -0.34 3.09 -1.18 Earnings Per Common Share 5 8.89 13.26 -4.37 2.48 2.27 +0.21 3.40 -0.92 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share 5 (non-GAAP) 9.52 14.06 -4.54 7,757 6,022 +1,735 7,463 +294 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 26,325 22,704 +3,621

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.6 billion, or $1.91 per share assuming dilution. Fourth-quarter results included unfavorable identified items of $2.3 billion including a $2.0 billion impairment as a result of regulatory obstacles in California that have prevented production and distribution assets from coming back online. Impairments were partly offset by favorable tax and divestment-related items. Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion, or $2.48 per share assuming dilution. For the full year 2023, the company reported earnings of $36.0 billion, or $8.89 per share assuming dilution.

" Our consistent strategy and execution excellence across the business delivered industry-leading earnings and enabled us to return more cash to shareholders than our peers in 2023 1," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

"These results demonstrate the fundamental improvements we've made to our business, reflecting our progress in high-grading our portfolio through investments in advantaged projects and select divestments, while, at the same time, driving a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness throughout the business. The foundation of our success comes from the resiliency, hard work and commitment of our people. As I reflect on our industry-leading results over the past year, I have a great sense of pride in what our people accomplished."

Financial Highlights

Fourth-quarter earnings were $7.6 billion versus $9.1 billion in the third quarter. Identified items decreased earnings by $2.3 billion mainly from asset impairments, partly offset by favorable tax and divestment-related items. Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion, an increase of $0.8 billion from the third-quarter. Results strengthened on favorable derivative mark-to-market impacts, improved volume and mix driven by advantaged Guyana and Permian assets, and stronger chemical margins. These factors were partly offset by lower industry refining margins and seasonally higher expenses.

Delivered full-year 2023 earnings of $36.0 billion and return on capital employed of 15%.

Achieved $9.7 billion of cumulative structural cost savings in 2023 versus 2019, exceeding the $9 billion plan with an additional $2.3 billion of savings during the year and $0.7 billion during the quarter. The company plans to deliver cumulative savings totaling $15 billion through the end of 2027.

Generated strong cash flow from operations of $13.7 billion and free cash flow of $8.0 billion in the fourth quarter. For the full year, cash increased $1.9 billion with free cash flow of $36.1 billion. Peer-leading1 2023 shareholder distributions of $32.4 billion included $14.9 billion of dividends, and $17.4 billion of share repurchases consistent with announced plans.

The Corporation declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 14, 2024. Including the 4% increase in fourth-quarter dividend, the company has increased its annual dividend for a peer-leading1 41 consecutive years.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 16%, and the net-debt-to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $31.6 billion.

The company continued to strengthen its portfolio with the closing of the East Texas upstream assets divestment in the fourth quarter. Total asset sales and divestments generated $4.1 billion of cash proceeds during the year.

Capital and exploration expenditures were $7.8 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2023 expenditures to $26.3 billion, slightly above the top end of the guidance range, as the company opportunistically accelerated activities in the advantaged Permian and Guyana assets, and entered a new lithium business.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Progress Toward Net Zero

In the Permian Basin, ExxonMobil made great progress on the plan to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2030. In 2023, the company electrified all of its drilling fleet and replaced over 6,000 natural-gas-driven pneumatic devices in its unconventional operated assets. In addition, ExxonMobil also deployed its first electric fracturing units to further reduce emissions intensity, and signed additional long-term agreements enabling renewable power capacity to support operations. In the quarter, the company also launched a high-altitude monitoring balloon with advanced imaging technology and data processing platforms that has the potential to provide continuous, real-time methane detection. These efforts support ExxonMobil's industry-leading plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its unconventional operations in the Permian by 2030.

Lithium

In the fourth quarter, ExxonMobil announced its new MobilTM Lithium business with plans to become a leading producer and grow U.S.-based supplies of lithium for the global battery and EV markets. The company's advanced production approach has the potential to produce vast supplies of lithium with fewer environmental impacts than traditional mining operations1. Work is underway for the first phase of lithium production in southwest Arkansas, an area known to hold significant lithium deposits.

The company is planning first production for 2027. By 2030, ExxonMobil aims to produce enough MobilTM Lithium with the potential to supply approximately one million EVs per year.

Carbon Capture and Storage

In November, ExxonMobil completed the acquisition of Denbury, Inc. for $4.8 billion of ExxonMobil stock, based on the share price at closing2. The company now has the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline network in the United States at 1,300 miles, including nearly 925 miles in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, one of the largest U.S. markets for CO2 emissions. The company also has access to more than 15 strategically located onshore CO2 storage sites.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 84 1,566 2,493 United States 4,202 11,728 4,065 4,559 5,708 Non-U.S. 17,106 24,751 4,149 6,125 8,201 Worldwide 21,308 36,479 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,573 1,566 2,493 United States 5,691 11,429 4,693 4,573 6,269 Non-U.S. 17,918 27,989 6,266 6,139 8,762 Worldwide 23,609 39,418 3,824 3,688 3,822 Production (koebd) 3,738 3,737

Upstream fourth-quarter earnings were $4.1 billion, a decrease of $2.0 billion from the third quarter. Identified items reduced earnings by $2.1 billion this quarter, mainly from the impairment of the idled Santa Ynez Unit assets in California due to regulatory challenges restarting production and distribution. Earnings excluding identified items were $6.3 billion, an increase of $127 million. Higher volumes and improved mix, mainly from Guyana and Permian growth, and stronger gas realizations more than offset lower crude realizations, unfavorable tax impacts, and year-end inventory effects.

Net production in the fourth quarter was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 136,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the prior quarter on favorable entitlement effects and growth in Permian and Guyana. Payara, the third Guyana development, started up in November ahead of schedule with production reaching nameplate capacity of 220,000 barrels per day in mid-January.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $4.1 billion. Identified items reduced earnings by $2.1 billion this quarter, compared to a reduction of $0.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings excluding identified items were $6.3 billion, a decrease of $2.5 billion, primarily due to lower natural gas prices. Higher Permian and Guyana volumes and less unfavorable year-end inventory effects provided a partial offset. Net production was flat compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding the impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments, net production grew about 70,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Full-year earnings were $21.3 billion, $15.2 billion less than 2022. Identified items for the year reduced earnings by $2.3 billion, compared to an unfavorable $2.9 billion impact last year. Excluding identified items, earnings decreased $15.8 billion on lower liquids and natural gas realizations, and unfavorable unsettled derivatives mark-to-market effects of $2.4 billion, primarily from the absence of favorable impacts in the prior year. Higher volume contributions from improved portfolio mix added nearly $1 billion, as growth from Guyana and Permian more than offset divestments. Net production in 2023 was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, in line with prior year. Production increased 111,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, excluding impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments. Permian and Guyana combined production grew 18% versus 2022.

In October, ExxonMobil announced an agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion all-stock transaction1. The combination is expected to generate double-digit returns by recovering more resources, more efficiently, while accelerating emissions reductions2. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and Pioneer shareholder approval.

Energy Products 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,329 1,356 2,188 United States 6,123 8,340 1,878 1,086 1,882 Non-U.S. 6,019 6,626 3,207 2,442 4,070 Worldwide 12,142 14,966 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,137 1,356 2,246 United States 5,931 8,398 1,881 1,119 2,508 Non-U.S. 6,067 7,252 3,018 2,475 4,754 Worldwide 11,998 15,650 5,357 5,551 5,423 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,461 5,347

Energy Products fourth-quarter earnings totaled $3.2 billion compared to $2.4 billion in the third quarter, an increase of $765 million. A favorable derivatives mark-to-market impact of $1.2 billion and the unwinding of prior quarter unfavorable timing effects more than offset weaker seasonal industry refining margins. Results also improved from favorable tax, year-end inventory impacts, and foreign exchange effects. These factors were partly offset by higher seasonal expenses and lower volumes from higher scheduled maintenance and divestments. Identified items increased earnings by $222 million versus the third quarter. Earnings excluding these items were $3.0 billion for the quarter, an increase of $543 million from the third quarter.

Compared to the fourth quarter last year, earnings decreased $863 million on weaker industry refining margins and higher project-related expenses, partly offset by favorable derivatives mark-to-market effects. Identified items improved earnings by $873 million mainly from lower additional European taxes on the energy sector and the absence of asset impairments. Earnings excluding these identified items were $3.0 billion, $1.7 billion lower than the fourth quarter last year.

Full-year 2023 earnings were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $2.8 billion versus 2022 due to the decline in industry refining margins, higher planned maintenance activities and divestments. These factors were partly offset by stronger trading and marketing margins and higher sales volumes from strong reliability and the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion. Identified items improved earnings by $828 million mainly from lower additional European taxes on the energy sector and the absence of asset impairments. Earnings excluding identified items were $12.0 billion, a decrease of $3.7 billion from last year.

Refining throughput for the year was 4.1 million barrels per day, up 38,000 barrels per day from 2022. The record throughput on a current refinery circuit basis was supported by strong reliability and the completion of the 250,000 barrels per day Beaumont refinery expansion in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, with the December completion of the 1.5 million barrels per day strategic Permian crude venture project, both the Beaumont and Baytown refineries have expanded access to advantaged Permian feedstocks.

Chemical Products 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 478 338 298 United States 1,626 2,328 (289) (89) (48) Non-U.S. 11 1,215 189 249 250 Worldwide 1,637 3,543 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 446 338 298 United States 1,594 2,328 131 (89) (48) Non-U.S. 431 1,215 577 249 250 Worldwide 2,025 3,543 4,776 5,108 4,658 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 19,382 19,167

Chemical Products fourth-quarter earnings were $189 million compared to $249 million in the third quarter. Identified items mainly associated with asset impairments and other financial reserves reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $577 million for the quarter, an increase of $328 million from the third quarter. Margins improved from lower U.S. feed costs and strong performance product sales. Lower overall seasonal sales were partly offset by new volumes from the recently completed Baytown expansion.

Current quarter earnings were $61 million lower compared to fourth-quarter 2022. Identified items mainly associated with asset impairments and other financial reserves reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $577 million, $327 million higher on improved margins from lower feed costs.

Full-year earnings were $1.6 billion, a decrease of $1.9 billion versus 2022. Lower earnings reflect the overall weaker margin environment from bottom-of-cycle market conditions, higher planned maintenance, and unfavorable sales mix effects. Identified items reduced earnings by $388 million. Earnings excluding identified items were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion from 2022.

Specialty Products 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 386 326 406 United States 1,536 1,190 264 293 354 Non-U.S. 1,178 1,225 650 619 760 Worldwide 2,714 2,415 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 374 326 406 United States 1,524 1,190 369 293 394 Non-U.S. 1,283 1,265 743 619 800 Worldwide 2,807 2,455 1,839 1,912 1,787 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 7,597 7,810

Specialty Products continued to deliver strong earnings from high-value products. Fourth-quarter earnings were $650 million, compared to $619 million in the third quarter. Higher margins from improved realizations and lower feed costs, and positive year-end inventory impacts were partly offset by higher seasonal expenses and lower sales volumes. Identified items reduced earnings by $93 million in the quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased by $110 million. Weaker basestock margins were mostly offset by favorable year-end inventory impacts, improved reliability and stronger finished lubes margins.

Full-year earnings were $2.7 billion, an increase of $299 million compared with 2022 as product differentiation and brand strength drove sustained business performance. Improved finished lubes margins more than offset lower basestock margins and specialty products sales volumes due to weaker global demand.

Corporate and Financing 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 (565) (365) (531) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (1,791) (1,663) (641) (365) (531) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (1,867) (1,965)

Corporate and Financing fourth-quarter net charges of $565 million increased $200 million versus the third quarter driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partly offset by tax-related identified items.

Net charges of $565 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $34 million from the same quarter of 2022.

Full-year net charges of $1.8 billion increased $128 million from 2022 mainly due to the absence of prior year favorable tax-related and other identified items, partly offset by lower financing costs.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 8,012 9,346 13,055 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 37,354 57,577 7,740 4,415 5,064 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 20,641 24,040 (2,191) 1,821 (200) Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (4,255) (194) 121 381 (298) Other 1,629 (4,626) 13,682 15,963 17,621 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 55,369 76,797 1,020 917 1,333 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 4,078 5,247 14,702 16,880 18,954 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 59,447 82,044 2,191 (1,821) 200 Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 4,255 194 16,893 15,059 19,154 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 63,702 82,238

FREE CASH FLOW 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 13,682 15,963 17,621 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 55,369 76,797 (6,228) (4,920) (5,783) Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,919) (18,407) (1,854) (307) (2,175) Additional investments and advances (2,995) (3,090) 1,348 31 1,270 Other investing activities including collection of advances 1,562 1,508 1,020 917 1,333 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 4,078 5,247 7,968 11,684 12,266 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 36,095 62,055

RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) 36,010 55,740 Financing costs (after-tax) Gross third-party debt (1,175) (1,213) ExxonMobil share of equity companies (307) (198) All other financing costs - net 931 276 Total financing costs (551) (1,135) Earnings/(loss) excluding financing costs (non-GAAP) 36,561 56,875 Total assets (U.S. GAAP) 376,317 369,067 Less liabilities and noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities Total current liabilities excluding notes and loans payable (61,226) (68,411) Total long-term liabilities excluding long-term debt (60,980) (56,990) Noncontrolling interests share of assets and liabilities (8,878) (9,205) Add ExxonMobil share of debt-financed equity company net assets 3,481 3,705 Total capital employed (non-GAAP) 248,714 238,166 Average capital employed (non-GAAP) 243,440 228,404 Return on average capital employed - corporate total (non-GAAP) 15.0% 24.9%

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions 2019 2023 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 36.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 9.9 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 0.8 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 Subtotal 69.7 68.9 ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 10.5 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 79.4 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 20.6 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.7 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.7 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 54.4 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 14.9 Market Activity / Other Structural Savings Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 +3.6 +1.6 -9.7 39.5

This press release also references structural cost savings. Structural cost savings describe decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative structural cost savings totaled $9.7 billion, which included an additional $2.3 billion in 2023. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both structural cost savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural cost savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on February 2, 2024. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

ATTACHMENT I-a CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Preliminary) Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Sales and other operating revenue 81,688 93,164 334,697 398,675 Income from equity affiliates 1,165 605 6,385 11,463 Other income 1,491 1,660 3,500 3,542 Total revenues and other income 84,344 95,429 344,582 413,680 Costs and other deductions Crude oil and product purchases 46,352 50,761 193,029 228,959 Production and manufacturing expenses 9,893 10,365 36,885 42,609 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,591 2,832 9,919 10,095 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 7,740 5,064 20,641 24,040 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 139 348 751 1,025 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 217 100 714 482 Interest expense 272 207 849 798 Other taxes and duties 6,515 6,910 29,011 27,919 Total costs and other deductions 73,719 76,587 291,799 335,927 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 10,625 18,842 52,783 77,753 Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,613 5,787 15,429 20,176 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 8,012 13,055 37,354 57,577 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 382 305 1,344 1,837 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil 7,630 12,750 36,010 55,740 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars) 1.91 3.09 8.89 13.26 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars) 1.91 3.09 8.89 13.26 Dividends on common stock Total 3,839 3,767 14,941 14,939 Per common share (U.S. dollars) 0.95 0.91 3.68 3.55 Millions of common shares outstanding Average - assuming dilution 4,010 4,138 4,052 4,205 Taxes Income taxes 2,613 5,787 15,429 20,176 Total other taxes and duties 7,308 7,754 32,191 31,455 Total taxes 9,921 13,541 47,620 51,631 Sales-based taxes 5,792 6,113 24,693 25,434 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 15,713 19,654 72,313 77,065 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies (non-GAAP) 843 1,512 3,058 7,594

ATTACHMENT I-b CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Preliminary) Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,539 29,640 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 29 25 Notes and accounts receivable - net 38,015 41,749 Inventories Crude oil, products and merchandise 20,528 20,434 Materials and supplies 4,592 4,001 Other current assets 1,906 1,782 Total current assets 96,609 97,631 Investments, advances and long-term receivables 47,630 49,793 Property, plant and equipment - net 214,940 204,692 Other assets, including intangibles - net 17,138 16,951 Total Assets 376,317 369,067 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and loans payable 4,090 634 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,037 63,197 Income taxes payable 3,189 5,214 Total current liabilities 65,316 69,045 Long-term debt 37,483 40,559 Postretirement benefits reserves 10,496 10,045 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,452 22,874 Long-term obligations to equity companies 1,804 2,338 Other long-term obligations 24,228 21,733 Total Liabilities 163,779 166,594 EQUITY Common stock without par value (9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued) 17,781 15,752 Earnings reinvested 453,927 432,860 Accumulated other comprehensive income (11,989) (13,270) Common stock held in treasury (4,048 million shares at December 31, 2023, and 3,937 million shares at December 31, 2022) (254,917) (240,293) ExxonMobil share of equity 204,802 195,049 Noncontrolling interests 7,736 7,424 Total Equity 212,538 202,473 Total Liabilities and Equity 376,317 369,067

ATTACHMENT I-c CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary) Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 37,354 57,577 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 20,641 24,040 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (4,255) (194) All other items - net 1,629 (4,626) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,369 76,797 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,919) (18,407) Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 4,078 5,247 Additional investments and advances (2,995) (3,090) Other investing activities including collection of advances 1,562 1,508 Net cash used in investing activities (19,274) (14,742) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to long-term debt ¹ 939 637 Reductions in long-term debt (15) (5) Additions to short-term debt - 198 Reductions in short-term debt (879) (8,075) Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity (284) 25 Contingent consideration payments (68) (58) Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders (14,941) (14,939) Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests (531) (267) Changes in noncontrolling interests (770) (1,475) Common stock acquired (17,748) (15,155) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34,297) (39,114) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 105 (78) Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,903 22,863 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,665 6,802 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 31,568 29,665 1 Includes $568 million issued to facilitate the sale of an entity where the buyer assumed the debt upon closing; no longer on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at the end of 2023.

ATTACHMENT II-a KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 7,630 9,070 12,750 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 36,010 55,740 Identified Items (3,040) - (530) Impairments (3,040) (4,202) 305 - - Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 305 886 577 (47) (1,825) Tax-related items 348 (1,501) (175) - 1,070 Other (175) 1,456 (2,333) (47) (1,285) Total Identified Items (2,562) (3,361) 9,963 9,117 14,035 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 38,572 59,101 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars per common share 2023 2022 1.91 2.25 3.09 Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share ¹ (U.S. GAAP) 8.89 13.26 Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (0.75) - (0.13) Impairments (0.75) (1.00) 0.08 - - Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 0.08 0.21 0.14 (0.01) (0.44) Tax-related items 0.08 (0.36) (0.04) - 0.26 Other (0.04) 0.35 (0.57) (0.01) (0.31) Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (0.63) (0.80) 2.48 2.27 3.40 Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (non-GAAP) 9.52 14.06 1 Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT II-b KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT Fourth Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 84 4,065 1,329 1,878 478 (289) 386 264 (565) 7,630 Identified Items Impairments (1,978) (686) - - (21) (273) - (82) - (3,040) Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 305 - - - - - - - - 305 Tax-related items 184 58 192 (3) 53 - 12 5 76 577 Other - - - - - (147) - (28) - (175) Total Identified Items (1,489) (628) 192 (3) 32 (420) 12 (105) 76 (2,333) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,573 4,693 1,137 1,881 446 131 374 369 (641) 9,963

Third Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,566 4,559 1,356 1,086 338 (89) 326 293 (365) 9,070 Identified Items Tax-related items - (14) - (33) - - - - - (47) Total Identified Items - (14) - (33) - - - - - (47) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,566 4,573 1,356 1,119 338 (89) 326 293 (365) 9,117

Fourth Quarter 2022 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,493 5,708 2,188 1,882 298 (48) 406 354 (531) 12,750 Identified Items Impairments - (216) (58) (216) - - - (40) - (530) Tax-related items - (1,415) - (410) - - - - - (1,825) Other - 1,070 - - - - - - - 1,070 Total Identified Items - (561) (58) (626) - - - (40) - (1,285) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 2,493 6,269 2,246 2,508 298 (48) 406 394 (531) 14,035

2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 4,202 17,106 6,123 6,019 1,626 11 1,536 1,178 (1,791) 36,010 Identified Items Impairments (1,978) (686) - - (21) (273) - (82) - (3,040) Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 305 - - - - - - - - 305 Tax-related items 184 (126) 192 (48) 53 - 12 5 76 348 Other - - - - - (147) - (28) - (175) Total Identified Items (1,489) (812) 192 (48) 32 (420) 12 (105) 76 (2,562) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 5,691 17,918 5,931 6,067 1,594 431 1,524 1,283 (1,867) 38,572

2022 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 11,728 24,751 8,340 6,626 2,328 1,215 1,190 1,225 (1,663) 55,740 Identified Items Impairments - (3,790) (58) (216) - - - (40) (98) (4,202) Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 299 587 - - - - - - - 886 Tax-related items - (1,415) - (410) - - - - 324 (1,501) Other - 1,380 - - - - - - 76 1,456 Total Identified Items 299 (3,238) (58) (626) - - - (40) 302 (3,361) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 11,429 27,989 8,398 7,252 2,328 1,215 1,190 1,265 (1,965) 59,101

ATTACHMENT III KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 2023 2022 851 756 789 United States 803 776 709 655 682 Canada/Other Americas 664 588 3 4 4 Europe 4 4 231 229 223 Africa 221 238 722 713 725 Asia 721 705 34 40 38 Australia/Oceania 36 43 2,550 2,397 2,461 Worldwide 2,449 2,354 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) 2023 2022 2,262 2,271 2,383 United States 2,311 2,551 98 94 74 Canada/Other Americas 96 148 367 368 536 Europe 414 667 149 129 89 Africa 125 71 3,486 3,528 3,704 Asia 3,490 3,418 1,283 1,358 1,381 Australia/Oceania 1,298 1,440 7,645 7,748 8,167 Worldwide 7,734 8,295 3,824 3,688 3,822 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)¹ 3,738 3,737 1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

ATTACHMENT IV KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 2023 2022 1,933 1,868 1,694 United States 1,848 1,702 407 415 433 Canada 407 418 1,014 1,251 1,157 Europe 1,166 1,192 450 517 532 Asia Pacific 498 539 82 164 167 Other 149 179 3,886 4,215 3,983 Worldwide 4,068 4,030 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd) 2023 2022 2,704 2,626 2,507 United States 2,633 2,426 2,653 2,925 2,916 Non-U.S. 2,828 2,921 5,357 5,551 5,423 Worldwide 5,461 5,347 2,255 2,316 2,270 Gasolines, naphthas 2,288 2,232 1,735 1,834 1,798 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,795 1,774 328 358 349 Aviation fuels 336 338 185 229 210 Heavy fuels 214 235 854 814 796 Other energy products 829 768 5,357 5,551 5,423 Worldwide 5,461 5,347 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) 2023 2022 1,743 1,750 1,583 United States 6,779 7,270 3,033 3,358 3,076 Non-U.S. 12,603 11,897 4,776 5,108 4,658 Worldwide 19,382 19,167 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) 2023 2022 473 498 455 United States 1,962 2,049 1,367 1,414 1,332 Non-U.S. 5,635 5,762 1,839 1,912 1,787 Worldwide 7,597 7,810

ATTACHMENT V KEY FIGURES: CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 Upstream 2,258 2,241 2,118 United States 8,813 6,968 3,512 2,560 3,297 Non-U.S. 10,948 10,034 5,770 4,801 5,415 Total 19,761 17,002 Energy Products 227 261 343 United States 1,195 1,351 485 386 405 Non-U.S. 1,580 1,059 712 647 748 Total 2,775 2,410 Chemical Products 211 103 332 United States 751 1,123 641 268 824 Non-U.S. 1,962 1,842 852 371 1,156 Total 2,713 2,965 Specialty Products 22 16 12 United States 63 46 127 95 90 Non-U.S. 391 222 149 111 102 Total 454 268 Other 274 92 42 Other 622 59 7,757 6,022 7,463 Worldwide 26,325 22,704 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 6,228 4,920 5,783 Additions to property, plant and equipment 21,919 18,407 506 276 905 Net investments and advances 1,433 1,582 6,734 5,196 6,688 Total Cash Capital Expenditures 23,352 19,989

ATTACHMENT VI KEY FIGURES: QUARTER EARNINGS/(LOSS) Results Summary 4Q23 3Q23 Change vs 3Q23 4Q22 Change vs 4Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) 2023 2022 Change vs 2022 7,630 9,070 -1,440 12,750 -5,120 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 36,010 55,740 -19,730 9,963 9,117 +846 14,035 -4,072 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 38,572 59,101 -20,529 1.91 2.25 -0.34 3.09 -1.18 Earnings Per Common Share ¹ 8.89 13.26 -4.37 2.48 2.27 +0.21 3.40 -0.92 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹

(non-GAAP) 9.52 14.06 -4.54 7,757 6,022 +1,735 7,463 +294 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 26,325 22,704 +3,621 1 Assuming dilution.

ATTACHMENT VII KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 First Quarter 11,430 5,480 2,730 (610) 2,350 Second Quarter 7,880 17,850 4,690 (1,080) 3,130 Third Quarter 9,070 19,660 6,750 (680) 3,170 Fourth Quarter 7,630 12,750 8,870 (20,070) 5,690 Full Year 36,010 55,740 23,040 (22,440) 14,340 Dollars per common share ¹ 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 First Quarter 2.79 1.28 0.64 (0.14) 0.55 Second Quarter 1.94 4.21 1.10 (0.26) 0.73 Third Quarter 2.25 4.68 1.57 (0.15) 0.75 Fourth Quarter 1.91 3.09 2.08 (4.70) 1.33 Full Year 8.89 13.26 5.39 (5.25) 3.36 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.

