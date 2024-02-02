

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas major BP p.l.c. (BP) on Friday confirmed that its interim CFO Kate Thomson will take on a permanent role with immediate effect.



Thomson has been the interim finance chief since September 2023 when Murray Auchincloss was promoted to CEO from his CFO role, after Bernard Looney resigned.



Previously, Kate Thomson had been bp's senior vice president, finance for production & operations, and has held a number of senior financial roles since 2004.



In pre-market activity, BP shares are trading at $35.17, down 0.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken