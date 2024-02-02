Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

CORRECTION NOTICE 2.2.2024 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 252599) CORRECTION: Incorrect attachment in the previous notice concerning the listing. Document with the correct instrument identifiers attached to this correction message. Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 4 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 5.2.2024. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192537