Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
02.02.24
14:38 Uhr
11,336 Euro
+0,088
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,35611,36214:40
11,35611,35814:40
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2024 | 14:22
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

CORRECTION NOTICE 2.2.2024 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 252599)

CORRECTION: Incorrect attachment in the previous notice concerning the listing.
Document with the correct instrument identifiers attached to this correction
message. 



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 4 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with
effect from 5.2.2024. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the
Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192537
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.