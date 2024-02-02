

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $395 million, or $7.89 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $7.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.00 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $395 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.89 vs. $7.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.00 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



