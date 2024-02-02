WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings totaled $395 million, or $7.89 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $7.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.00 billion from $3.80 billion last year.
Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
