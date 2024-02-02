Anzeige
Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

02 February 2024

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicola Rabson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.5525

2799

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2799

£9,943.45

f)

Date of the transaction

1 February 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Trading Venue (LSE)

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com


