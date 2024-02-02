BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for January. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it recovered against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.
The greenback was worth 146.64 against the yen, 1.0881 against the euro, 1.2760 against the pound and 0.8557 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.
