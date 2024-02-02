INNODIGYM Announces the P1 Lite: Transforming Exercise Regimen With Compact Ease

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / INNODIGYM is revolutionizing fitness with two new versions: the P1 Lite (Max 133 lbs) and the P1 Lite Plus (Max 133 lbs with wall-hanging accessories). The sleek P1 Lite Plus offers up to 133 lbs resistance, wall-trainability, and over 100 workout options. Linked to an app, it offers a free training program and logs data. The P1 Lite features a slim profile and 4.4-133 lbs resistance, ideal for women's fitness. This intelligent home gym eliminates bulky gear, offering four training modes (strength, muscle building, endurance, and power). No installation is needed; the P1 Lite elevates your fitness journey effortlessly.





INNODIGYM P1 LITE





Key Features of INNODIGYM:

Elevate Your Workout: Move beyond conventional dumbbells with our digital fitness solution. Experience precision through digital adjustments, transforming your exercise routine into a clutter-free and enjoyable fitness journey.

Dual Options: Select either the P1 Lite (Max 133 lbs) or the P1 Lite Plus (Max 133 lbs with additional wall-hanging training accessories)

Four Workout Modes:

Standard: Basic strength training

Eccentric: Efficient muscle growth and control

Chain Mode: Improved endurance in dynamic workouts

Speed Mode: Unlock explosive power

Comprehensive Accessories: The package includes handles, a waist belt, ankle straps, and wall-mounted accessories (only for P1 Lite Plus) to cater to various exercise needs.

Wall hanging training: Specifically designed for P1 Lite Plus, optimizing chest and back-focused workouts.

Intelligent electromagnetic resistance regulation technology: Adjustable resistance ranging from 4.4lbs/2Kg-133lbs/60Kg

2.1 inch Incredibly ultra-thin: Only 26lbs product weight, 0.26 square meters occupying, retractable handles embedded on both sides of Lite+ for easy lifting.

"We're thrilled to introduce the INNODIGYM P1 Lite," exclaimed Jason Ren, Founder & CEO/Chief Product Officer at INNODIGYM. "Our mission is to empower fitness enthusiasts globally, providing accessibility and versatility that revolutionizes exercise. Whether you're a pro, enthusiast, or beginner, now you can enjoy gym-quality training at home. Bid farewell to bulky equipment and crowded gyms. With the INNODIGYM P1 Lite, we're ushering in a new era of fitness convenience."

INNODIGYM P1 Lite has launched on Kickstarter, featuring super early bird pricing from $399 for the P1 Lite. To become part of the fitness revolution, explore the campaign for the INNODIGYM P1 Lite and place a reservation order, go here.

Product link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/innodigym/innodigym-p1-lite-digital-fitness-beyond-dumbbells

About INNODIGYM

INNODIGYM is a pioneering force in the fitness industry, driven by a relentless commitment to innovation. Their R&D team, with extensive capabilities spanning design, technology, and manufacturing, is dedicated to crafting state-of-the-art digital strength training equipment. With 84 patents under their belt, INNODIGYM's mission is clear: to provide advanced, forward-thinking fitness equipment that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals with unparalleled efficiency and style.

