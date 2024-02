Bitcoin Halving: Krypto-Experte warnt eindringlich - diese vier Dinge sind entscheidend

As we approach the BitcoinHalving in April 2024, here are four key points to consider:



1&x20e3;Post-halving corrections: After the 2016 and 2020 halvings, BTC experienced corrections of 30% and 7% within a month.

2&x20e3;Significant post-halving rallies: Following the 2012, 2016, and 2020… pic.twitter.com/aaJpJcZtAm