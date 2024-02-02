Workiva: ESG & the Clean Energy Transition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Katherine Neebe, chief sustainability and philanthropy officer at Duke Energy, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the company's commitment to one of the largest clean energy transitions in North America. Mandi and Katherine explore the role of energy companies in ESG, including how to achieve a balanced energy transition while meeting the diverse needs of customers and stakeholders.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com