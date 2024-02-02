Whirlpool Corporation: Gov. Whitmer Kicks Off State Tour in Benton Harbor, Focus on Housing Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation
By Annie Kate
Originally published by Annie Kate on ABC57
Just hours after delivering her sixth State of the State Address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a state tour in Benton Harbor, checking out the Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive.
Whitmer is pledging to spend $1.4 billion on nearly 10,000 homes in the Mitten State by the end of the year, the largest investment in housing in Michigan history, she said.
