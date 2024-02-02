Whirlpool Corporation: Gov. Whitmer Kicks Off State Tour in Benton Harbor, Focus on Housing Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

By Annie Kate

Originally published by Annie Kate on ABC57

Just hours after delivering her sixth State of the State Address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a state tour in Benton Harbor, checking out the Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive.

Whitmer is pledging to spend $1.4 billion on nearly 10,000 homes in the Mitten State by the end of the year, the largest investment in housing in Michigan history, she said.

Watch the video here.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of ABC57. Watch the video here: https://www.abc57.com/news/governor-whitmer-to-tour-housing-development-in-benton-harbor-thursday

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com