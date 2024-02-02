The "Equinor ASA Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of Equinor's technology-related activities, providing valuable insights into the company's approach to innovation and digital transformation. It delves into Equinor's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, offering a deeper understanding of how the company is leveraging technology to stay competitive and drive growth in the energy sector.

Additionally, the report provides an overview of Equinor's various technology initiatives, encompassing partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. These initiatives are analyzed in detail, shedding light on their respective technology themes, objectives, and anticipated benefits for Equinor and the broader industry.

Moreover, the report includes information on Equinor's estimated ICT budgets, providing insights into the company's investments in information and communication technology. It also highlights major ICT contracts associated with Equinor, showcasing key collaborations and agreements that have played a significant role in shaping the company's technological landscape.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders seeking in-depth insights into Equinor's technology-driven strategies and initiatives within the energy sector.

Scope

Equinor is tapping into innovative technologies including IoT, robotics, AI, and data science, which helps automating drilling operations and inspection of oilfields.

Equinor is exploring the use of digital twin, a virtual model of unmanned production facilities that enables onshore users to explore offshore assets and help Equinor in remote operation and management of its unmanned offshore fields.

Equinor established a Microsoft Power Platform Center to increase process efficiency with greater innovation at optimized costs.

Equinor is streaming operational data from all its 26 offshore fields in Norway to its cloud-based data platform, while its engineers and data scientists are using these data to develop and utilize machine learning models to continuously improve operations.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Equinor's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Equinor Ventures

Investment

Partnership, Investment Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HCL

TCS

Microsoft

Accenture

Cognite

Siemens Energy

ABB

