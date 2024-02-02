Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
02.02.24
15:29 Uhr
2,660 Euro
+0,140
+5,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.02.2024 | 16:07
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Form 8 (DD)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Form 8 (DD) 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Form 8 (DD) 
02-Feb-2024 / 14:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 February 2024 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
(the "Company" or "Molten") 
 
Registered number: 09799594 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
FORM 8 (DD) 
 
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF 
DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) 
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                              Benjamin David Wilkinson 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 
1(a):                                         N/a 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee 
(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form 
relates:                                        Molten Ventures plc ("Molten") 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                            Person acting in concert with 
 e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify   the offeror, Molten 
name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                              2 February 2024 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer?                        NO 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing 

Class of relevant security:                           Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
                                        ("Shares") 
 
                                        Interests        Short positions 
                                        Number    %     Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                48,022    0.03   NIL     - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                        NIL      -     NIL     - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/  NIL      -     NIL     - 
sell: 
 
                                        48,022    0.03   NIL     - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in 
relation to which subscription   Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Shares") 
right exists: 
 
                  Number of Shares  Name of scheme Type of award      Grant  Vest  Exercise 
                  under option    or plan                date  date*  price 
                  178,100       Draper Esprit Option at market value 30/07/ 30/07/  GBP4.92 
                            CSOP      on grant date      2018  2021 
                  178,434       Draper Esprit Option at market value 12/02/ 12/02/  GBP5.30 
                            CSOP      on grant date      2019  2022 
                       36,615  Draper Esprit Nominal cost option   29/06/ 29/06/  GBP0.01 
                            LTIP                  2020  2023 
                  91,497       Molten LTIP  Nominal cost option   16/07/ 16/07/  GBP0.01 
                                               2021  2024 
Details, including nature of the  154,976       Molten LTIP  Nominal cost option   17/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
rights concerned and relevant                                 2022  2025 
percentages: 
                  60,185       Deferred Bonus Nominal cost option   17/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                            Plan                  2022  2024 
                  32,344       Molten LTIP  Nominal cost option   22/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                                               2023  2025 
                  12,560       Deferred Bonus Nominal cost option   22/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                            Plan                  2023  2024 
                      317,182  Molten LTIP  Nominal cost option   23/06/ 23/06/  GBP0.01 
                                               2023  2026

* The options will expire if any performance conditions to which they are subject

have not been met by the vest date and otherwise if they have not been exercised by

the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security            Number of securities Price per unit 
 
                  Purchase 
Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 ("Shares")        8,896        223.89 pence

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser 

Purchases/ 
Class of relevant   sales     Total number of    Highest price per unit paid/  Lowest price per unit paid/ 
security               securities       received            received 
 
            N/a 
N/a                 N/a          N/a              N/a

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position 
         N/a 
N/a               N/a                           N/a         N/a

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc. 
       N/a                                        N/a 
N/a              N/a         N/a         N/a    N/a         N/a

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                   against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
             e.g. call option 
             N/a 
N/a                      N/a             N/a         N/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
              e.g. subscription, conversion 
              N/A 
N/A                           N/A   N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person 
acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 2 February 2024 
Contact name:    Gareth Faith, Company Secretary of Molten 
Telephone number:  07871 735499

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DCC - Molten Ventures plc ('Molten') 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  301509 
EQS News ID:  1829479 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1829479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2024 09:36 ET (14:36 GMT)

