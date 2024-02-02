Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) (57/24)

With effect from February 02, 2024, the units rights in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 13, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name:. CMH UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021486180 Order book ID: 321367 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CMH BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021486198 Order book ID: 321355 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.