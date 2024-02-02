As of February 1, 2024, Executive Partner Maciej Suchy and Executive Partner Adam Bartelik have joined the ownership circle of Navitas Wind A/S. The new co-owners bring solid knowledge and experience from the Renewable energy sector, thereby increasing Navitas Wind's momentum in the International market.

The new ownership group and board of directors of Navitas Wind A/S. From left Maciej Suchy, Rene Kildsgaard, Martin Jacobsen, Kuno jacobsen, Glenn Aagesen and Adam Bartelik. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kuno Jacobsen, CEO of Navitas Wind A/S:

Since our Start in 2019, we have devoted many internal resources to creating a robust foundation for Navitas Wind. Within the management team, we have focused on developing an organization with a strong, industrious drive and a professional mindset for both customers and employees. Now we enter Navitas' fifth year of existence and continue our growth journey together with Maciej and Adam. This will enable us, among other things, to develop the company's competencies, expand our business area, and focus even more on international projects."

Internationally Experienced Individuals from the Industry:

Short about Maciej Suchy

Extensive operational and commercial experience within the Wind Energy Sector, specialising in construction project management, sales, and business development and people management.

Maciej says: "I feel extremely lucky, thrilled and excited to join this enthusiastic organisation, where the Quality Service is achieved through an innovative Fun&Work approach. Where the PROUD and HAPPY team can only focus on delivering their BEST to the Customers' satis- faction. How cool is that..? With humble respect, I am committed to doing my best in growing further the Navitas Company with all new innovative projects."

Short about Adam Bartelik

Extensive operational and project engineering experience within the Wind Energy Sector, specialising in construction project management, new concepts development and people management.

Adam says: "Passion, and challenges, not an easy business, can only be done with people with the same vision. Creating, developing and constantly improving the company so that everyone is proud to be part of it. This is what motivates me to work with Navitas with friends on a private and professional level. I can't wait to help develop a company that meets the customer's needs and is an ideal place to work for our employees. Let's move to the next level."

Navitas's strategic decision to onboard Maciej and Adam is an important milestone in fortifying our corporate capabilities. It is essential for moving the company into its next phase of development. Our objective is to broaden our geographical reach and broaden the range of solutions we offer to our clients, positioning Navitas as an all-in-one hub, turn-key supplier, in the Renewable Energy sector.

Both Maciej and Adam bring a dynamic blend of drive and expertise, pivotal in supporting our ambitious journey. Their involvement in the strategic planning process, ensuring Navitas's sustained growth and solidifying our position in the market.

The energy sector is facing a crucial industrialization phase internationally.

At Navitas, we believe that our efforts to integrate advanced technology and sustainable methods will be key to achieving a more sustainable future. By securing the future growth of Navitas Wind A/S and maintaining our high-quality level in the wind industry, we confidently move into a new and exciting phase of the company growth.

www.navitaswind.com

