02.02.2024
Umbra Companies, Inc.: Shareholder Update

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The team at Umbra Companies, Inc (UCIX) would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders and express our excitement about what we strongly believe will be a very fruitful and growth-positive 2024. Umbra continues to achieve critical milestones, and we look forward to releasing some of these exciting developments in the coming weeks and months.

The Company continues to solidify and expand its real estate portfolio, working to complete several key acquisitions as it seeks to identify exciting new opportunities.

As Umbra continues to negotiate land for various residential projects in the Las Vegas, NV area, Umbra will actively seek to execute the following:

  • Apply to The International Stock Exchange (TISE)
  • File a 506 c for accredited Investors
  • Complete a Reg A+ Offering
  • Apply for NASDAQ

As Umbra Companies, Inc. (UCIX) embarks on an aggressive growth strategy in 2024, we would like to once again thank those shareholders who have invested into our company and who will continue to share in our success.

Sincerely,

Rohn Monroe
Chief Executive Officer
Umbra Companies, Inc.

About Umbra Companies, Inc

Umbra Companies Inc. operates as a real estate development investment company. It develops various types of real estate projects, such as single-family homes and 4 plex homes. The company was formerly known as Ocean Electric Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Companies Inc. in July 24, 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Investor Relations
Umbra Companies, Inc.
press@umbraucix.com


