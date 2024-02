Krypto News: Trader macht 400x in fünf Stunden - das ist passiert

In just 5 hours, this trader made 7,197 $SOL($703K) with only 18 $SOL($1,758), a gain of 400x!



The trader spent 18 $SOL to buy 55.1B FartCaster(55.1% of the total supply) in the same block where the deployer opened trading for FartCaster.



He then sold 53.94B FartCaster for… pic.twitter.com/BrVYltUYBh