

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced the recall of Hormel Foods' ready-to-eat or RTE spiced deli ham products as well as Macgregors Meat and Seafood Ltd's frozen, RTE pork products.



Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods is recalling around 945 pounds of spiced deli ham products citing misbranding and undeclared milk, a known allergen.



Ontario, Canada-based Macgregors is recalling around 2,745 pounds of pork products as they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.



Hormel Foods' recall involves 5-lb. plastic casing or various weight packages sliced from a retail deli containing 'Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices' with lot code 051424.



The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as 'HML SPCD HAM-D SHAPE 9/5LB' with a case code 04472 and PREPARE/FRZ BY date of 05/14/24-07. The products bear establishment number 'EST. 199' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The impacted products were packaged on November 17, 2023 and shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania. The retailers sliced the spiced ham in the deli area of the store for purchase by consumers.



The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS that retail deli employees observed cheese in the spiced deli ham product during slicing. Milk is not declared on the label as the spiced deli ham product does not contain milk.



Further, Macgregors' recall recall involves 1.5-lb. cartons containing '44TH Street Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS MAPLEWOOD SMOKED SAUCE' with Julian dates 3453 and 0154. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 3453 with USE BY 2024 DE 10 and Production Date 0154 with USE BY 2025 JA 14.



Further, the company also called back 1.5-lb. cartons containing '44TH Street Glazed, Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS HONEY GARLIC SAUCE' with Julian dates 1453 and 1593. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 1453 with USE BY 2024 MA 24 and Production Date 1593 with USE BY 2024 JN 07.



The recalled products bear Canadian establishment number 566 printed inside the Canadian inspection mark. These items were shipped to retail locations and restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.



The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS that the product was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.



In both recalls, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the impacted products to date.



Over concerns that some product may be in consumer and restaurant freezers, the agency urged them to throw away the products or return them to the specific place of purchase.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken