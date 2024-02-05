Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024
WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
02.02.24
17:35 Uhr
8,400 Euro
+0,500
+6,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 08:06
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Directors' Dealings

4basebio Plc - Directors' Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2024

4basebio plc


("4babsebio" or the "Company")

Directors' Dealings

Cambridge, UK, 5 February 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that, further to its announcement of 2 February 2024, directors of the Company have sold shares in order to pay for options exercised as follows:

NameNumber of Shares SoldSale price per share (p)Shareholding Following SaleShareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Heikki Lanckriet45,322660p1,418,99411.09%
David Roth38,292660p457,7083.58%

The calculations above are based on an issued share capital of the Company of 12,796,208 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC+44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Broker)+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Charlie Beeson
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.Name
  1. Dr Heikki Lanckriet
  2. David Roth
2Reason for notification
a.Position/Status
  1. CEO
  2. CFO
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name4basebio plc
b.LEI213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b.Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) per share (p)Volume(s)
  1. 660p
  2. 660p

45,322

38,292

d.Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price
  • 83,614
  • 660 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction2/2/2024
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

