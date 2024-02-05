4basebio Plc - Directors' Dealings
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
5 February 2024
4basebio plc
("4babsebio" or the "Company")
Directors' Dealings
Cambridge, UK, 5 February 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that, further to its announcement of 2 February 2024, directors of the Company have sold shares in order to pay for options exercised as follows:
|Name
|Number of Shares Sold
|Sale price per share (p)
|Shareholding Following Sale
|Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Heikki Lanckriet
|45,322
|660p
|1,418,994
|11.09%
|David Roth
|38,292
|660p
|457,708
|3.58%
The calculations above are based on an issued share capital of the Company of 12,796,208 ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|4basebio plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares
|Price(s) per share (p)
|Volume(s)
45,322
38,292
|d.
|Aggregated information
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|2/2/2024
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM