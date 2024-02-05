4basebio Plc - Directors' Dealings

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2024

4basebio plc



("4babsebio" or the "Company")



Directors' Dealings

Cambridge, UK, 5 February 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that, further to its announcement of 2 February 2024, directors of the Company have sold shares in order to pay for options exercised as follows:

Name Number of Shares Sold Sale price per share (p) Shareholding Following Sale Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Heikki Lanckriet 45,322 660p 1,418,994 11.09% David Roth 38,292 660p 457,708 3.58%

The calculations above are based on an issued share capital of the Company of 12,796,208 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

