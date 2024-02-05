Anzeige
05.02.2024
Inteliqo Ltd - Commencement of Trading on US OTCQB Venture Market

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

05 February 2024

Inteliqo Limited
("Inteliqo" or the "Company")

Commencement of Trading on US OTCQB Venture Market

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing, and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will commence today, at 2:30 p.m. (GMT) on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTC") in the United States. The Company's shares will trade on the OTC Market under the ticker IQOLF.

Inteliqo's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IQOLF/overview

There is no associated capital raise with this cross trade and Inteliqo's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on its primary listing, the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker IQO.

Cross trading on the OTCQB market allows the Company to access one of the world's largest investment markets to expand its reach into a broader pool of investors. Inteliqo' shares will be available to US investors during US working hours and priced in US dollars and thus has the potential to enable greater liquidity in the Company's shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange by easing cross-border trading for potential US investors. Further information about the OTCQB market can be found at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/market-101

Joseph Hill, CEO of Inteliqo said: "Following our successful listing in August 2022, we are looking to offer our shareholders increased liquidity and trading options. Joining the OTCQB market provides us with access to investors in a major market with minimal ongoing associated costs, significantly increasing our exposure and trading liquidity with no additional reporting requirements."

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

For further information, visit: https://inteliqo.com/

The directors of Inteliqo Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Inteliqo Limited

Joseph Hill

j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

 +44 20 3855 5551

