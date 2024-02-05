Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
05 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
02/02/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
46,415
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
489.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
479.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
486.73p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,516,862 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,516,862. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,697,035 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,008,415.76.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
486.87p
28,080
Chi-X (CHIX)
486.52p
4,294
BATE (BATE)
486.47p
9,756
Aquis (AQXE)
486.75p
2,403
Turquoise (TRQX)
486.46p
1,882
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
158
480.40
08:16:40
00388299221TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
480.40
08:16:40
00388299222TRLO0.1.1
BATE
135
480.40
08:16:40
00388299223TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
480.40
08:16:40
00388299224TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.40
08:16:40
00388299225TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
480.40
08:16:40
00388299226TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
237
480.40
08:16:40
00388299227TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
124
480.40
08:16:43
00388299246TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
146
480.40
08:16:43
00388299247TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
28
480.40
08:16:43
00388299251TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
206
480.40
08:16:43
00388299250TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
155
479.20
08:16:46
00388299256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
480.60
08:25:02
00388300830TRLO0.1.1
XLON
115
479.20
08:25:03
00388300835TRLO0.1.1
XLON
119
481.60
08:56:02
00388305216TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
481.60
08:56:02
00388305217TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
481.40
08:56:02
00388305218TRLO0.1.1
BATE
158
484.20
09:40:51
00388311728TRLO0.1.1
BATE
142
484.20
09:40:51
00388311729TRLO0.1.1
BATE
128
484.20
09:40:51
00388311730TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
484.20
09:40:51
00388311731TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
484.20
09:40:51
00388311732TRLO0.1.1
XLON
136
483.80
09:40:51
00388311734TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
483.80
09:40:51
00388311733TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
110
485.20
09:41:34
00388311804TRLO0.1.1
BATE
269
485.60
09:57:19
00388313761TRLO0.1.1
XLON
237
485.40
10:26:19
00388317362TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
485.40
10:26:19
00388317363TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
225
485.20
10:26:19
00388317364TRLO0.1.1
BATE
45
485.20
10:26:19
00388317365TRLO0.1.1
BATE
192
485.20
10:26:19
00388317366TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
485.20
10:26:19
00388317367TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
810
485.40
10:26:19
00388317368TRLO0.1.1
XLON
526
486.00
10:34:38
00388318379TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1049
486.00
10:34:38
00388318381TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.00
10:34:38
00388318382TRLO0.1.1
XLON
258
486.00
10:55:21
00388321234TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
810
486.20
10:55:21
00388321235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.80
10:55:21
00388321236TRLO0.1.1
BATE
70
486.80
10:56:17
00388321352TRLO0.1.1
XLON
262
486.80
10:56:17
00388321353TRLO0.1.1
XLON
533
488.20
11:57:15
00388330532TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1622
489.00
12:04:25
00388331548TRLO0.1.1
XLON
276
489.00
12:14:25
00388332827TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
206
489.00
12:14:25
00388332828TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
5
489.00
12:14:25
00388332829TRLO0.1.1
XLON
91
489.00
12:14:52
00388332899TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1
489.00
12:33:39
00388335823TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
81
489.00
12:33:39
00388335825TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
145
489.00
12:33:39
00388335824TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
260
489.00
13:14:22
00388342029TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
488.80
13:14:22
00388342031TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
20
488.60
13:14:22
00388342036TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
489.00
13:14:22
00388342034TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
488.60
13:14:22
00388342038TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
35
488.60
13:14:22
00388342039TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
139
488.60
13:14:22
00388342040TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
276
488.00
13:30:34
00388345136TRLO0.1.1
XLON
249
488.00
13:30:34
00388345137TRLO0.1.1
XLON
15
488.00
13:30:34
00388345138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1240
486.20
13:36:10
00388346975TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
486.40
13:36:10
00388346977TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.40
13:36:10
00388346976TRLO0.1.1
XLON
25
486.40
13:55:13
00388352082TRLO0.1.1
XLON
371
486.40
13:55:13
00388352083TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
486.40
13:55:13
00388352084TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.40
13:55:13
00388352085TRLO0.1.1
XLON
317
486.80
14:08:02
00388355458TRLO0.1.1
XLON
320
488.00
14:22:12
00388359256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
488.00
14:22:12
00388359257TRLO0.1.1
XLON
209
487.40
14:31:31
00388364850TRLO0.1.1
BATE
61
487.40
14:31:31
00388364849TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1080
487.40
14:31:31
00388364851TRLO0.1.1
XLON
119
487.20
14:34:27
00388367422TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
123
487.20
14:34:27
00388367423TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
114
487.20
14:34:27
00388367424TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
15
487.00
14:34:27
00388367426TRLO0.1.1
BATE
151
487.20
14:34:27
00388367425TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
46
487.00
14:34:27
00388367428TRLO0.1.1
BATE
339
487.00
14:34:27
00388367427TRLO0.1.1
BATE
656
487.20
14:34:27
00388367429TRLO0.1.1
XLON
424
487.20
14:34:27
00388367430TRLO0.1.1
XLON
189
487.00
14:34:27
00388367432TRLO0.1.1
BATE
221
487.00
14:34:27
00388367431TRLO0.1.1
BATE
390
486.80
14:34:29
00388367469TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
70
486.80
14:34:29
00388367471TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
486.80
14:34:29
00388367470TRLO0.1.1
BATE
206
486.80
14:34:29
00388367472TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
343
487.00
14:34:42
00388367644TRLO0.1.1
XLON
432
487.00
14:34:42
00388367645TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
487.00
14:35:32
00388368648TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
487.00
14:35:32
00388368650TRLO0.1.1
XLON
311
487.00
14:37:59
00388370510TRLO0.1.1
XLON
432
487.00
14:39:45
00388371640TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
487.00
14:39:45
00388371642TRLO0.1.1
XLON
216
487.00
14:39:45
00388371643TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
487.00
14:41:29
00388372937TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
487.20
14:41:29
00388372938TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
487.20
14:41:43
00388373102TRLO0.1.1
XLON
568
487.20
14:41:43
00388373103TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
487.20
14:41:43
00388373105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.20
14:42:43
00388373761TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.00
14:50:35
00388378901TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
487.00
14:50:35
00388378902TRLO0.1.1
BATE
810
487.00
14:50:35
00388378903TRLO0.1.1
XLON
236
486.80
14:50:35
00388378904TRLO0.1.1
XLON
296
486.80
15:02:12
00388385891TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
74
486.80
15:02:12
00388385892TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1080
486.80
15:02:12
00388385893TRLO0.1.1
XLON
18
486.60
15:02:12
00388385894TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
252
486.60
15:09:03
00388390099TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
47
486.60
15:09:03
00388390100TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
376
486.60
15:09:03
00388390101TRLO0.1.1
BATE
164
486.60
15:09:03
00388390103TRLO0.1.1
BATE
115
486.60
15:09:03
00388390104TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
40
486.60
15:09:03
00388390105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
163
486.60
15:09:03
00388390107TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
718
486.60
15:09:03
00388390106TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
486.60
15:09:03
00388390108TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
486.60
15:09:03
00388390109TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
260
488.00
15:13:10
00388392539TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
488.00
15:13:10
00388392540TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
487.80
15:18:19
00388396084TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
488.20
15:21:09
00388398182TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
488.20
15:21:09
00388398181TRLO0.1.1
XLON
339
488.20
15:23:48
00388399412TRLO0.1.1
XLON
148
487.40
15:27:03
00388401183TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
487.40
15:27:03
00388401187TRLO0.1.1
BATE
605
487.40
15:27:03
00388401186TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
15:27:03
00388401188TRLO0.1.1
BATE
475
487.40
15:27:03
00388401189TRLO0.1.1
XLON
206
487.40
15:27:03
00388401190TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
89
487.40
15:27:03
00388401191TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
111
488.80
15:49:29
00388410875TRLO0.1.1
XLON
308
488.80
15:49:29
00388410876TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
488.80
15:49:29
00388410877TRLO0.1.1
XLON
222
488.00
15:52:14
00388412213TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
111
488.80
15:52:17
00388412250TRLO0.1.1
XLON
257
488.80
15:52:17
00388412252TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
488.80
15:53:10
00388412580TRLO0.1.1
XLON
370
488.80
15:59:30
00388416584TRLO0.1.1
XLON
330
488.80
16:01:11
00388417636TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
488.00
16:01:33
00388417879TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
129
488.00
16:01:33
00388417880TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
133
488.00
16:01:33
00388417882TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
116
488.00
16:01:33
00388417881TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
488.00
16:01:33
00388417883TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
488.00
16:01:33
00388417884TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
488.00
16:01:33
00388417885TRLO0.1.1
BATE
153
488.00
16:01:33
00388417886TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
84
488.00
16:01:33
00388417887TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
600
488.00
16:01:33
00388417888TRLO0.1.1
XLON
210
488.00
16:01:33
00388417889TRLO0.1.1
XLON
251
488.00
16:01:33
00388417890TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417891TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
21
487.80
16:01:33
00388417893TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
9
488.00
16:01:33
00388417892TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417894TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
20
488.00
16:01:33
00388417895TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417896TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
13
487.80
16:01:33
00388417897TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417899TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
8
487.80
16:01:33
00388417898TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
7
487.80
16:01:33
00388417900TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417902TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
21
487.80
16:01:33
00388417901TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
6
487.80
16:01:33
00388417903TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422204TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422205TRLO0.1.1
BATE
152
487.40
16:10:22
00388422207TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422206TRLO0.1.1
BATE
50
487.40
16:10:22
00388422208TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
487.40
16:10:22
00388422209TRLO0.1.1
XLON
208
487.40
16:10:22
00388422210TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422211TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422212TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
16:10:22
00388422213TRLO0.1.1
XLON
391
487.20
16:10:52
00388422412TRLO0.1.1
BATE
33
487.20
16:10:52
00388422413TRLO0.1.1
BATE
84
487.40
16:18:32
00388427678TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
30
487.40
16:18:42
00388427948TRLO0.1.1
BATE
294
487.40
16:18:42
00388427950TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
487.40
16:18:42
00388427951TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
16:18:42
00388427952TRLO0.1.1
XLON
172
487.40
16:18:42
00388427953TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
128
487.40
16:18:42
00388427954TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
174
487.40
16:18:42
00388427955TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
487.40
16:18:42
00388427956TRLO0.1.1
XLON
83
487.40
16:21:32
00388430594TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
60
487.40
16:21:39
00388430666TRLO0.1.1
BATE
272
487.40
16:21:39
00388430665TRLO0.1.1
BATE
272
487.40
16:21:39
00388430667TRLO0.1.1
BATE
212
487.40
16:21:39
00388430668TRLO0.1.1
BATE
188
487.40
16:21:39
00388430670TRLO0.1.1
BATE
300
487.40
16:21:39
00388430669TRLO0.1.1
BATE
70
487.40
16:21:39
00388430671TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
7
487.40
16:21:39
00388430673TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
200
487.40
16:21:39
00388430672TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
83
487.40
16:21:39
00388430674TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
12
487.40
16:21:39
00388430676TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
540
487.40
16:21:39
00388430677TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.40
16:21:39
00388430678TRLO0.1.1
XLON
161
487.40
16:21:39
00388430680TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
51
487.40
16:21:39
00388430679TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
6
487.40
16:21:39
00388430681TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
270
488.80
16:28:15
00388435413TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11
488.80
16:28:20
00388435511TRLO0.1.1
BATE
177
488.80
16:28:55
00388435936TRLO0.1.1
BATE
19
488.80
16:28:55
00388435937TRLO0.1.1
BATE
9
488.80
16:28:55
00388435943TRLO0.1.1
BATE
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com