Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
02.02.24
09:25 Uhr
5,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,88009:15
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 08:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

05 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

02/02/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

46,415

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

489.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

479.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

486.73p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,516,862 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,516,862. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,697,035 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,008,415.76.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

486.87p

28,080

Chi-X (CHIX)

486.52p

4,294

BATE (BATE)

486.47p

9,756

Aquis (AQXE)

486.75p

2,403

Turquoise (TRQX)

486.46p

1,882

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

158

480.40

08:16:40

00388299221TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

480.40

08:16:40

00388299222TRLO0.1.1

BATE

135

480.40

08:16:40

00388299223TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

480.40

08:16:40

00388299224TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.40

08:16:40

00388299225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

480.40

08:16:40

00388299226TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

237

480.40

08:16:40

00388299227TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

124

480.40

08:16:43

00388299246TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

146

480.40

08:16:43

00388299247TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

28

480.40

08:16:43

00388299251TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

206

480.40

08:16:43

00388299250TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

155

479.20

08:16:46

00388299256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

480.60

08:25:02

00388300830TRLO0.1.1

XLON

115

479.20

08:25:03

00388300835TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

481.60

08:56:02

00388305216TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

481.60

08:56:02

00388305217TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

481.40

08:56:02

00388305218TRLO0.1.1

BATE

158

484.20

09:40:51

00388311728TRLO0.1.1

BATE

142

484.20

09:40:51

00388311729TRLO0.1.1

BATE

128

484.20

09:40:51

00388311730TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.20

09:40:51

00388311731TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

484.20

09:40:51

00388311732TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

483.80

09:40:51

00388311734TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.80

09:40:51

00388311733TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

110

485.20

09:41:34

00388311804TRLO0.1.1

BATE

269

485.60

09:57:19

00388313761TRLO0.1.1

XLON

237

485.40

10:26:19

00388317362TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

485.40

10:26:19

00388317363TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

225

485.20

10:26:19

00388317364TRLO0.1.1

BATE

45

485.20

10:26:19

00388317365TRLO0.1.1

BATE

192

485.20

10:26:19

00388317366TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

485.20

10:26:19

00388317367TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

810

485.40

10:26:19

00388317368TRLO0.1.1

XLON

526

486.00

10:34:38

00388318379TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1049

486.00

10:34:38

00388318381TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.00

10:34:38

00388318382TRLO0.1.1

XLON

258

486.00

10:55:21

00388321234TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

810

486.20

10:55:21

00388321235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.80

10:55:21

00388321236TRLO0.1.1

BATE

70

486.80

10:56:17

00388321352TRLO0.1.1

XLON

262

486.80

10:56:17

00388321353TRLO0.1.1

XLON

533

488.20

11:57:15

00388330532TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1622

489.00

12:04:25

00388331548TRLO0.1.1

XLON

276

489.00

12:14:25

00388332827TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

206

489.00

12:14:25

00388332828TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

489.00

12:14:25

00388332829TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

489.00

12:14:52

00388332899TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1

489.00

12:33:39

00388335823TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

81

489.00

12:33:39

00388335825TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

145

489.00

12:33:39

00388335824TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

260

489.00

13:14:22

00388342029TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

488.80

13:14:22

00388342031TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

488.60

13:14:22

00388342036TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

489.00

13:14:22

00388342034TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

488.60

13:14:22

00388342038TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

35

488.60

13:14:22

00388342039TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

139

488.60

13:14:22

00388342040TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

276

488.00

13:30:34

00388345136TRLO0.1.1

XLON

249

488.00

13:30:34

00388345137TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

488.00

13:30:34

00388345138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1240

486.20

13:36:10

00388346975TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

486.40

13:36:10

00388346977TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.40

13:36:10

00388346976TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

486.40

13:55:13

00388352082TRLO0.1.1

XLON

371

486.40

13:55:13

00388352083TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

486.40

13:55:13

00388352084TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

486.40

13:55:13

00388352085TRLO0.1.1

XLON

317

486.80

14:08:02

00388355458TRLO0.1.1

XLON

320

488.00

14:22:12

00388359256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

488.00

14:22:12

00388359257TRLO0.1.1

XLON

209

487.40

14:31:31

00388364850TRLO0.1.1

BATE

61

487.40

14:31:31

00388364849TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1080

487.40

14:31:31

00388364851TRLO0.1.1

XLON

119

487.20

14:34:27

00388367422TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

123

487.20

14:34:27

00388367423TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

114

487.20

14:34:27

00388367424TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

15

487.00

14:34:27

00388367426TRLO0.1.1

BATE

151

487.20

14:34:27

00388367425TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

46

487.00

14:34:27

00388367428TRLO0.1.1

BATE

339

487.00

14:34:27

00388367427TRLO0.1.1

BATE

656

487.20

14:34:27

00388367429TRLO0.1.1

XLON

424

487.20

14:34:27

00388367430TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

487.00

14:34:27

00388367432TRLO0.1.1

BATE

221

487.00

14:34:27

00388367431TRLO0.1.1

BATE

390

486.80

14:34:29

00388367469TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

70

486.80

14:34:29

00388367471TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

486.80

14:34:29

00388367470TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

486.80

14:34:29

00388367472TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

343

487.00

14:34:42

00388367644TRLO0.1.1

XLON

432

487.00

14:34:42

00388367645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

487.00

14:35:32

00388368648TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

487.00

14:35:32

00388368650TRLO0.1.1

XLON

311

487.00

14:37:59

00388370510TRLO0.1.1

XLON

432

487.00

14:39:45

00388371640TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

487.00

14:39:45

00388371642TRLO0.1.1

XLON

216

487.00

14:39:45

00388371643TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

487.00

14:41:29

00388372937TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

487.20

14:41:29

00388372938TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

487.20

14:41:43

00388373102TRLO0.1.1

XLON

568

487.20

14:41:43

00388373103TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

487.20

14:41:43

00388373105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.20

14:42:43

00388373761TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.00

14:50:35

00388378901TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

487.00

14:50:35

00388378902TRLO0.1.1

BATE

810

487.00

14:50:35

00388378903TRLO0.1.1

XLON

236

486.80

14:50:35

00388378904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

296

486.80

15:02:12

00388385891TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

74

486.80

15:02:12

00388385892TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1080

486.80

15:02:12

00388385893TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

486.60

15:02:12

00388385894TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

252

486.60

15:09:03

00388390099TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

47

486.60

15:09:03

00388390100TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

376

486.60

15:09:03

00388390101TRLO0.1.1

BATE

164

486.60

15:09:03

00388390103TRLO0.1.1

BATE

115

486.60

15:09:03

00388390104TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

40

486.60

15:09:03

00388390105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

163

486.60

15:09:03

00388390107TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

718

486.60

15:09:03

00388390106TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

486.60

15:09:03

00388390108TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

486.60

15:09:03

00388390109TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

260

488.00

15:13:10

00388392539TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

488.00

15:13:10

00388392540TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

487.80

15:18:19

00388396084TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

488.20

15:21:09

00388398182TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

488.20

15:21:09

00388398181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

339

488.20

15:23:48

00388399412TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

487.40

15:27:03

00388401183TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

487.40

15:27:03

00388401187TRLO0.1.1

BATE

605

487.40

15:27:03

00388401186TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

15:27:03

00388401188TRLO0.1.1

BATE

475

487.40

15:27:03

00388401189TRLO0.1.1

XLON

206

487.40

15:27:03

00388401190TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

89

487.40

15:27:03

00388401191TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

111

488.80

15:49:29

00388410875TRLO0.1.1

XLON

308

488.80

15:49:29

00388410876TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

488.80

15:49:29

00388410877TRLO0.1.1

XLON

222

488.00

15:52:14

00388412213TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

111

488.80

15:52:17

00388412250TRLO0.1.1

XLON

257

488.80

15:52:17

00388412252TRLO0.1.1

XLON

100

488.80

15:53:10

00388412580TRLO0.1.1

XLON

370

488.80

15:59:30

00388416584TRLO0.1.1

XLON

330

488.80

16:01:11

00388417636TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

488.00

16:01:33

00388417879TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

129

488.00

16:01:33

00388417880TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

133

488.00

16:01:33

00388417882TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

116

488.00

16:01:33

00388417881TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

488.00

16:01:33

00388417883TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

488.00

16:01:33

00388417884TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

488.00

16:01:33

00388417885TRLO0.1.1

BATE

153

488.00

16:01:33

00388417886TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

84

488.00

16:01:33

00388417887TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

600

488.00

16:01:33

00388417888TRLO0.1.1

XLON

210

488.00

16:01:33

00388417889TRLO0.1.1

XLON

251

488.00

16:01:33

00388417890TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417891TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

21

487.80

16:01:33

00388417893TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

9

488.00

16:01:33

00388417892TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417894TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

20

488.00

16:01:33

00388417895TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417896TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

13

487.80

16:01:33

00388417897TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417899TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

487.80

16:01:33

00388417898TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

7

487.80

16:01:33

00388417900TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417902TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

21

487.80

16:01:33

00388417901TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

6

487.80

16:01:33

00388417903TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422204TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422205TRLO0.1.1

BATE

152

487.40

16:10:22

00388422207TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422206TRLO0.1.1

BATE

50

487.40

16:10:22

00388422208TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

487.40

16:10:22

00388422209TRLO0.1.1

XLON

208

487.40

16:10:22

00388422210TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422211TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422212TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

16:10:22

00388422213TRLO0.1.1

XLON

391

487.20

16:10:52

00388422412TRLO0.1.1

BATE

33

487.20

16:10:52

00388422413TRLO0.1.1

BATE

84

487.40

16:18:32

00388427678TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

30

487.40

16:18:42

00388427948TRLO0.1.1

BATE

294

487.40

16:18:42

00388427950TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

487.40

16:18:42

00388427951TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

16:18:42

00388427952TRLO0.1.1

XLON

172

487.40

16:18:42

00388427953TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

128

487.40

16:18:42

00388427954TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

174

487.40

16:18:42

00388427955TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

487.40

16:18:42

00388427956TRLO0.1.1

XLON

83

487.40

16:21:32

00388430594TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

60

487.40

16:21:39

00388430666TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

487.40

16:21:39

00388430665TRLO0.1.1

BATE

272

487.40

16:21:39

00388430667TRLO0.1.1

BATE

212

487.40

16:21:39

00388430668TRLO0.1.1

BATE

188

487.40

16:21:39

00388430670TRLO0.1.1

BATE

300

487.40

16:21:39

00388430669TRLO0.1.1

BATE

70

487.40

16:21:39

00388430671TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

487.40

16:21:39

00388430673TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

200

487.40

16:21:39

00388430672TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

83

487.40

16:21:39

00388430674TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

12

487.40

16:21:39

00388430676TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

540

487.40

16:21:39

00388430677TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.40

16:21:39

00388430678TRLO0.1.1

XLON

161

487.40

16:21:39

00388430680TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

51

487.40

16:21:39

00388430679TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

6

487.40

16:21:39

00388430681TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

270

488.80

16:28:15

00388435413TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

488.80

16:28:20

00388435511TRLO0.1.1

BATE

177

488.80

16:28:55

00388435936TRLO0.1.1

BATE

19

488.80

16:28:55

00388435937TRLO0.1.1

BATE

9

488.80

16:28:55

00388435943TRLO0.1.1

BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.