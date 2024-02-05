Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

05 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 02/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,415 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 489.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 479.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 486.73p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,516,862 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,516,862. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,697,035 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,008,415.76.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 486.87p 28,080 Chi-X (CHIX) 486.52p 4,294 BATE (BATE) 486.47p 9,756 Aquis (AQXE) 486.75p 2,403 Turquoise (TRQX) 486.46p 1,882

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 158 480.40 08:16:40 00388299221TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 480.40 08:16:40 00388299222TRLO0.1.1 BATE 135 480.40 08:16:40 00388299223TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 480.40 08:16:40 00388299224TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.40 08:16:40 00388299225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 480.40 08:16:40 00388299226TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 237 480.40 08:16:40 00388299227TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 124 480.40 08:16:43 00388299246TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 146 480.40 08:16:43 00388299247TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 28 480.40 08:16:43 00388299251TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 206 480.40 08:16:43 00388299250TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 155 479.20 08:16:46 00388299256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 480.60 08:25:02 00388300830TRLO0.1.1 XLON 115 479.20 08:25:03 00388300835TRLO0.1.1 XLON 119 481.60 08:56:02 00388305216TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 481.60 08:56:02 00388305217TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 481.40 08:56:02 00388305218TRLO0.1.1 BATE 158 484.20 09:40:51 00388311728TRLO0.1.1 BATE 142 484.20 09:40:51 00388311729TRLO0.1.1 BATE 128 484.20 09:40:51 00388311730TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.20 09:40:51 00388311731TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 484.20 09:40:51 00388311732TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 483.80 09:40:51 00388311734TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.80 09:40:51 00388311733TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 110 485.20 09:41:34 00388311804TRLO0.1.1 BATE 269 485.60 09:57:19 00388313761TRLO0.1.1 XLON 237 485.40 10:26:19 00388317362TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 485.40 10:26:19 00388317363TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 225 485.20 10:26:19 00388317364TRLO0.1.1 BATE 45 485.20 10:26:19 00388317365TRLO0.1.1 BATE 192 485.20 10:26:19 00388317366TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 485.20 10:26:19 00388317367TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 810 485.40 10:26:19 00388317368TRLO0.1.1 XLON 526 486.00 10:34:38 00388318379TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1049 486.00 10:34:38 00388318381TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.00 10:34:38 00388318382TRLO0.1.1 XLON 258 486.00 10:55:21 00388321234TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 810 486.20 10:55:21 00388321235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.80 10:55:21 00388321236TRLO0.1.1 BATE 70 486.80 10:56:17 00388321352TRLO0.1.1 XLON 262 486.80 10:56:17 00388321353TRLO0.1.1 XLON 533 488.20 11:57:15 00388330532TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1622 489.00 12:04:25 00388331548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 276 489.00 12:14:25 00388332827TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 206 489.00 12:14:25 00388332828TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 5 489.00 12:14:25 00388332829TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 489.00 12:14:52 00388332899TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1 489.00 12:33:39 00388335823TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 81 489.00 12:33:39 00388335825TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 145 489.00 12:33:39 00388335824TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 260 489.00 13:14:22 00388342029TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 488.80 13:14:22 00388342031TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 488.60 13:14:22 00388342036TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 489.00 13:14:22 00388342034TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 488.60 13:14:22 00388342038TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 35 488.60 13:14:22 00388342039TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 139 488.60 13:14:22 00388342040TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 276 488.00 13:30:34 00388345136TRLO0.1.1 XLON 249 488.00 13:30:34 00388345137TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 488.00 13:30:34 00388345138TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1240 486.20 13:36:10 00388346975TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 486.40 13:36:10 00388346977TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.40 13:36:10 00388346976TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 486.40 13:55:13 00388352082TRLO0.1.1 XLON 371 486.40 13:55:13 00388352083TRLO0.1.1 XLON 264 486.40 13:55:13 00388352084TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.40 13:55:13 00388352085TRLO0.1.1 XLON 317 486.80 14:08:02 00388355458TRLO0.1.1 XLON 320 488.00 14:22:12 00388359256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 488.00 14:22:12 00388359257TRLO0.1.1 XLON 209 487.40 14:31:31 00388364850TRLO0.1.1 BATE 61 487.40 14:31:31 00388364849TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1080 487.40 14:31:31 00388364851TRLO0.1.1 XLON 119 487.20 14:34:27 00388367422TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 123 487.20 14:34:27 00388367423TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 114 487.20 14:34:27 00388367424TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 15 487.00 14:34:27 00388367426TRLO0.1.1 BATE 151 487.20 14:34:27 00388367425TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 46 487.00 14:34:27 00388367428TRLO0.1.1 BATE 339 487.00 14:34:27 00388367427TRLO0.1.1 BATE 656 487.20 14:34:27 00388367429TRLO0.1.1 XLON 424 487.20 14:34:27 00388367430TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 487.00 14:34:27 00388367432TRLO0.1.1 BATE 221 487.00 14:34:27 00388367431TRLO0.1.1 BATE 390 486.80 14:34:29 00388367469TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 70 486.80 14:34:29 00388367471TRLO0.1.1 BATE 200 486.80 14:34:29 00388367470TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 486.80 14:34:29 00388367472TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 343 487.00 14:34:42 00388367644TRLO0.1.1 XLON 432 487.00 14:34:42 00388367645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 264 487.00 14:35:32 00388368648TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 487.00 14:35:32 00388368650TRLO0.1.1 XLON 311 487.00 14:37:59 00388370510TRLO0.1.1 XLON 432 487.00 14:39:45 00388371640TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 487.00 14:39:45 00388371642TRLO0.1.1 XLON 216 487.00 14:39:45 00388371643TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 487.00 14:41:29 00388372937TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 487.20 14:41:29 00388372938TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 487.20 14:41:43 00388373102TRLO0.1.1 XLON 568 487.20 14:41:43 00388373103TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 487.20 14:41:43 00388373105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.20 14:42:43 00388373761TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.00 14:50:35 00388378901TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 487.00 14:50:35 00388378902TRLO0.1.1 BATE 810 487.00 14:50:35 00388378903TRLO0.1.1 XLON 236 486.80 14:50:35 00388378904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 296 486.80 15:02:12 00388385891TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 74 486.80 15:02:12 00388385892TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1080 486.80 15:02:12 00388385893TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 486.60 15:02:12 00388385894TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 486.60 15:09:03 00388390099TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 47 486.60 15:09:03 00388390100TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 376 486.60 15:09:03 00388390101TRLO0.1.1 BATE 164 486.60 15:09:03 00388390103TRLO0.1.1 BATE 115 486.60 15:09:03 00388390104TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 40 486.60 15:09:03 00388390105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 486.60 15:09:03 00388390107TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 718 486.60 15:09:03 00388390106TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 486.60 15:09:03 00388390108TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 486.60 15:09:03 00388390109TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 260 488.00 15:13:10 00388392539TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 488.00 15:13:10 00388392540TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 487.80 15:18:19 00388396084TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 488.20 15:21:09 00388398182TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 488.20 15:21:09 00388398181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 339 488.20 15:23:48 00388399412TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 487.40 15:27:03 00388401183TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 487.40 15:27:03 00388401187TRLO0.1.1 BATE 605 487.40 15:27:03 00388401186TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 15:27:03 00388401188TRLO0.1.1 BATE 475 487.40 15:27:03 00388401189TRLO0.1.1 XLON 206 487.40 15:27:03 00388401190TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 89 487.40 15:27:03 00388401191TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 111 488.80 15:49:29 00388410875TRLO0.1.1 XLON 308 488.80 15:49:29 00388410876TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 488.80 15:49:29 00388410877TRLO0.1.1 XLON 222 488.00 15:52:14 00388412213TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 111 488.80 15:52:17 00388412250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 257 488.80 15:52:17 00388412252TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 488.80 15:53:10 00388412580TRLO0.1.1 XLON 370 488.80 15:59:30 00388416584TRLO0.1.1 XLON 330 488.80 16:01:11 00388417636TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 488.00 16:01:33 00388417879TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 129 488.00 16:01:33 00388417880TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 133 488.00 16:01:33 00388417882TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 116 488.00 16:01:33 00388417881TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 488.00 16:01:33 00388417883TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 488.00 16:01:33 00388417884TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 488.00 16:01:33 00388417885TRLO0.1.1 BATE 153 488.00 16:01:33 00388417886TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 84 488.00 16:01:33 00388417887TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 600 488.00 16:01:33 00388417888TRLO0.1.1 XLON 210 488.00 16:01:33 00388417889TRLO0.1.1 XLON 251 488.00 16:01:33 00388417890TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417891TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 21 487.80 16:01:33 00388417893TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 9 488.00 16:01:33 00388417892TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417894TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 20 488.00 16:01:33 00388417895TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417896TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 13 487.80 16:01:33 00388417897TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417899TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 487.80 16:01:33 00388417898TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 7 487.80 16:01:33 00388417900TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417902TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 21 487.80 16:01:33 00388417901TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 6 487.80 16:01:33 00388417903TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422204TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422205TRLO0.1.1 BATE 152 487.40 16:10:22 00388422207TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422206TRLO0.1.1 BATE 50 487.40 16:10:22 00388422208TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 487.40 16:10:22 00388422209TRLO0.1.1 XLON 208 487.40 16:10:22 00388422210TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422211TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422212TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 16:10:22 00388422213TRLO0.1.1 XLON 391 487.20 16:10:52 00388422412TRLO0.1.1 BATE 33 487.20 16:10:52 00388422413TRLO0.1.1 BATE 84 487.40 16:18:32 00388427678TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 30 487.40 16:18:42 00388427948TRLO0.1.1 BATE 294 487.40 16:18:42 00388427950TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 487.40 16:18:42 00388427951TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 16:18:42 00388427952TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 487.40 16:18:42 00388427953TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 128 487.40 16:18:42 00388427954TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 174 487.40 16:18:42 00388427955TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 487.40 16:18:42 00388427956TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 487.40 16:21:32 00388430594TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 60 487.40 16:21:39 00388430666TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 487.40 16:21:39 00388430665TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 487.40 16:21:39 00388430667TRLO0.1.1 BATE 212 487.40 16:21:39 00388430668TRLO0.1.1 BATE 188 487.40 16:21:39 00388430670TRLO0.1.1 BATE 300 487.40 16:21:39 00388430669TRLO0.1.1 BATE 70 487.40 16:21:39 00388430671TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 7 487.40 16:21:39 00388430673TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 200 487.40 16:21:39 00388430672TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 83 487.40 16:21:39 00388430674TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 12 487.40 16:21:39 00388430676TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 540 487.40 16:21:39 00388430677TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 16:21:39 00388430678TRLO0.1.1 XLON 161 487.40 16:21:39 00388430680TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 51 487.40 16:21:39 00388430679TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 6 487.40 16:21:39 00388430681TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 270 488.80 16:28:15 00388435413TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 488.80 16:28:20 00388435511TRLO0.1.1 BATE 177 488.80 16:28:55 00388435936TRLO0.1.1 BATE 19 488.80 16:28:55 00388435937TRLO0.1.1 BATE 9 488.80 16:28:55 00388435943TRLO0.1.1 BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02