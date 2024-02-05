Anzeige
Special Alert am Sonntag: Sind hier schon morgen 100% drin?
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547
Wouter Devriendt to step down from ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board

Wouter Devriendt to step down from ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board

Wouter Devriendt has decided to step down as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with immediate effect, as he will become CEO of another company.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We regret but respect Wouter's decision to resign. I would like to thank Wouter for his contribution to ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board and wish him all the best in his future endeavours as CEO.'

Wouter Devriendt was the Chair of the Risk & Capital Committee and member of the Audit Committee of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
John Heijning
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Attachment

  • 20240205 Wouter Devriendt to step down from ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed1444be-9862-463d-87f0-a45e0bfcf6bb)

