Introba Appoints Richard Hansen as Regional Director for the UK and Europe

New senior leader will deliver regional growth strategy and direct business operations

London, Feb. 05, 2024, a global leader in engineering and design, is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hansen as the new Regional Director for the UK and Europe. With an extensive background in consulting for the built environment and a remarkable career spanning over 35 years, Richard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

He most recently served as a Program Director for a multi-disciplinary program at AECOM in New York, and his career highlights include leading major projects in London, Singapore, and the United States. Notably, he served as the Project Principal/Director for some of the more complex and challenging programs. Richard has consistently demonstrated leadership in promoting and developing sustainability awareness, skills, and client/team relationships within his teams.

In his new role with Introba, Richard will oversee and direct the business operations of its UK and Europe teams, set direction for the training and mentorship of technical talent, and drive business development across the region.

When asked about his vision as Regional Director, Richard remarked, "I'm impressed not only with the breadth and depth of Introba's global sustainability practices but also its geographic reach across so many markets with its rich complement of building engineering, consulting, and design expertise. I am excited to take on this leadership role within the UK and Europe to build on the impressive foundation that has been laid there to drive the incredible value these regional teams bring to clients in both local geographies and around the world."

Richard's education includes a Master of Arts in Property Valuation and Law from City University in 2005, a Master of Business Admin from the Open Business School in 1996, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Building Services Engineering from Liverpool University in 1986. He holds certifications as a LEED Accredited Professional, Chartered Engineer (CEng), Member of Energy Institute (MEI), and is a licensed Engineer for the State of California (PE)

Selected Project Experience:

CU Tower Redevelopment, London, UK

Paddington Central, London, UK

JTC HQ, Singapore

Major Theme Park Projects in Los Angeles, Beijing, and Abu Dhabi

Inland Empire Transportation Management Center (IETMC), Fontana, CA

LACCTF Program development, Los Angeles, CA

NYSTA 27 Program, New York, NY

Please join us in congratulating Richard on his new role as Managing Director for the UK and Europe.

About Introba

Introba is one of the world's largest building engineering and consulting firms, with more than 1,000 employees in offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Australia.

Committed to reshaping the world, our problem solvers combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment. We collaborate with our clients to create living systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected - spaces that uplift communities, protect the health of the planet, and adapt to meet the demands of the future.

For more information, visit www.introba.com.

