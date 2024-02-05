

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), a German online service provider for food ordering and delivery, on Monday reported a rise in preliminary Gross Merchandise Value or GMV for the full year, supported by healthy order growth in many of its geographies.



Excluding items, for the full year, Delivery Hero registered EBITDA of over 250 million euros, compared with a loss of 623.6 million of previous year.



Group total segment revenues moved up to 10.463 billion euros from last year's 9.589 billion euros.



Group GMV stood at 45.275 billion euros, higher than 44.614 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, the Group expects year-over-year GMV growth of 7 percent to 9 cent, with Segment Revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent.



Excluding items, Delivery Hero projects EBITDA of 725 million euros to 775 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken