Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.02.24
08:07 Uhr
1,376 Euro
-0,030
-2,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,40209:23
Dow Jones News
05.02.2024 | 08:31
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
5 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 February 2024 it purchased a total of 160,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     60,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.416     GBP1.206 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.406     GBP1.200 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.40989    GBP1.202889

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,818,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:21:40      00068728118TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:21:41      00068728119TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:21:41      00068728120TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:23:05      00068728126TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:23:05      00068728127TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      09:23:13      00068728128TRLO0 
5788       1.406         XDUB      09:27:04      00068728221TRLO0 
2959       1.408         XDUB      11:53:29      00068731374TRLO0 
2532       1.408         XDUB      12:05:28      00068731496TRLO0 
2189       1.410         XDUB      12:32:10      00068731978TRLO0 
4133       1.416         XDUB      13:30:02      00068733251TRLO0 
699       1.416         XDUB      13:30:02      00068733252TRLO0 
4304       1.416         XDUB      13:30:02      00068733253TRLO0 
1195       1.416         XDUB      13:30:02      00068733254TRLO0 
1643       1.408         XDUB      13:57:17      00068734981TRLO0 
3854       1.408         XDUB      13:57:17      00068734982TRLO0 
4790       1.408         XDUB      13:57:17      00068734983TRLO0 
5119       1.412         XDUB      13:57:17      00068734984TRLO0 
4855       1.410         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736441TRLO0 
635       1.408         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736442TRLO0 
538       1.408         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736443TRLO0 
717       1.408         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736444TRLO0 
2140       1.408         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736445TRLO0 
2000       1.410         XDUB      14:38:21      00068736446TRLO0 
6690       1.410         XDUB      14:50:21      00068736901TRLO0 
3878       1.410         XDUB      15:02:03      00068737340TRLO0 
4967       1.408         XDUB      15:02:11      00068737354TRLO0 
16        1.410         XDUB      15:43:34      00068738871TRLO0 
5172       1.410         XDUB      15:47:17      00068738988TRLO0 
331       1.410         XDUB      15:54:17      00068739170TRLO0 
5033       1.410         XDUB      15:58:41      00068739365TRLO0 
5439       1.410         XDUB      15:58:41      00068739366TRLO0 
5250       1.408         XDUB      16:12:16      00068739980TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4735       120.00        XLON      08:15:05      00068726249TRLO0 
1500       120.00        XLON      08:15:05      00068726248TRLO0 
5380       120.60        XLON      13:30:02      00068733250TRLO0 
1500       120.60        XLON      13:30:02      00068733249TRLO0 
2242       120.00        XLON      13:57:17      00068734980TRLO0 
4233       120.00        XLON      13:57:17      00068734979TRLO0 
4        120.00        XLON      13:57:17      00068734985TRLO0 
5933       120.20        XLON      15:02:11      00068737353TRLO0 
909       120.20        XLON      15:02:11      00068737352TRLO0 
349       120.00        XLON      15:03:10      00068737401TRLO0 
5656       120.00        XLON      15:03:10      00068737400TRLO0 
777       120.00        XLON      15:03:10      00068737399TRLO0 
346       120.60        XLON      16:12:12      00068739972TRLO0 
2953       120.60        XLON      16:12:12      00068739974TRLO0 
9769       120.60        XLON      16:12:12      00068739973TRLO0 
5510       120.40        XLON      16:12:12      00068739976TRLO0 
765       120.40        XLON      16:12:12      00068739975TRLO0 
5664       120.20        XLON      16:13:37      00068740083TRLO0 
1775       120.20        XLON      16:13:37      00068740082TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  301515 
EQS News ID:  1829689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1829689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.