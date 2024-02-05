DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2 February 2024 it purchased a total of 160,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 60,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.416 GBP1.206 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.406 GBP1.200 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.40989 GBP1.202889

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,818,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:21:40 00068728118TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:21:41 00068728119TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:21:41 00068728120TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:23:05 00068728126TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:23:05 00068728127TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 09:23:13 00068728128TRLO0 5788 1.406 XDUB 09:27:04 00068728221TRLO0 2959 1.408 XDUB 11:53:29 00068731374TRLO0 2532 1.408 XDUB 12:05:28 00068731496TRLO0 2189 1.410 XDUB 12:32:10 00068731978TRLO0 4133 1.416 XDUB 13:30:02 00068733251TRLO0 699 1.416 XDUB 13:30:02 00068733252TRLO0 4304 1.416 XDUB 13:30:02 00068733253TRLO0 1195 1.416 XDUB 13:30:02 00068733254TRLO0 1643 1.408 XDUB 13:57:17 00068734981TRLO0 3854 1.408 XDUB 13:57:17 00068734982TRLO0 4790 1.408 XDUB 13:57:17 00068734983TRLO0 5119 1.412 XDUB 13:57:17 00068734984TRLO0 4855 1.410 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736441TRLO0 635 1.408 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736442TRLO0 538 1.408 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736443TRLO0 717 1.408 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736444TRLO0 2140 1.408 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736445TRLO0 2000 1.410 XDUB 14:38:21 00068736446TRLO0 6690 1.410 XDUB 14:50:21 00068736901TRLO0 3878 1.410 XDUB 15:02:03 00068737340TRLO0 4967 1.408 XDUB 15:02:11 00068737354TRLO0 16 1.410 XDUB 15:43:34 00068738871TRLO0 5172 1.410 XDUB 15:47:17 00068738988TRLO0 331 1.410 XDUB 15:54:17 00068739170TRLO0 5033 1.410 XDUB 15:58:41 00068739365TRLO0 5439 1.410 XDUB 15:58:41 00068739366TRLO0 5250 1.408 XDUB 16:12:16 00068739980TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4735 120.00 XLON 08:15:05 00068726249TRLO0 1500 120.00 XLON 08:15:05 00068726248TRLO0 5380 120.60 XLON 13:30:02 00068733250TRLO0 1500 120.60 XLON 13:30:02 00068733249TRLO0 2242 120.00 XLON 13:57:17 00068734980TRLO0 4233 120.00 XLON 13:57:17 00068734979TRLO0 4 120.00 XLON 13:57:17 00068734985TRLO0 5933 120.20 XLON 15:02:11 00068737353TRLO0 909 120.20 XLON 15:02:11 00068737352TRLO0 349 120.00 XLON 15:03:10 00068737401TRLO0 5656 120.00 XLON 15:03:10 00068737400TRLO0 777 120.00 XLON 15:03:10 00068737399TRLO0 346 120.60 XLON 16:12:12 00068739972TRLO0 2953 120.60 XLON 16:12:12 00068739974TRLO0 9769 120.60 XLON 16:12:12 00068739973TRLO0 5510 120.40 XLON 16:12:12 00068739976TRLO0 765 120.40 XLON 16:12:12 00068739975TRLO0 5664 120.20 XLON 16:13:37 00068740083TRLO0 1775 120.20 XLON 16:13:37 00068740082TRLO0

