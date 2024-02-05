

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG) Monday reported net profit of 1.917 billion euros for the fourth quarter, 19% higher than 1.612 billion euros in the comparable quarter last year, primarily helped by growth in net interest income .



Earnings per share increased 35.6 percent from the previous-year quarter to 1.11 euros.



Excluding special items, stated net profit increased 14.1% to 2.810 billion euros from 2.464 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 4.6 percent to 5.979 billion euros from 5.715 billion euros in the previous year, mainly helped by increase in net interest income. Net interest income rose to 3.610 billion euros from 3.415 billion euros last year.



Assets under management was 200.5 billion euros, up 3.4% year on year.



Net Non Performing Exposures were 5% down year-over-year at 6.2 billion euros.



For fiscal 24, UniCredit expects revenue to be about 22.5 billion euros. Also it sees net profit in line with fiscal 23 and double digit growth in earnings per share.



