

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD), a British telecomm major, on Monday reported a decline in revenue for the third-quarter, amidst a decline in service and other revenues.



For the three-month period, the Group posted total revenue of 11.372 billion euros, lesser than 11.638 billion euros, registered for the same period last year.



Service revenue stood at 9.383 billion euros as against previous year's 9.520 billion euros.



Other revenue slipped to 1.989 billion euros from 2.118 billion euros a year ago.



Excluding items, looking ahead, for the full year, Vodafone still expects to report EBITDAaL of around 13.3 billion euros.



