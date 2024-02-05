DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPG LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.6826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4690442 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 301595 EQS News ID: 1829929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 05, 2024 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)