DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNL LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 152.9676 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3859855 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 301755 EQS News ID: 1830281 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2024 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)