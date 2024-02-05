Hozpitality Group Elevates Presence in India with Grand Gala Ceremony for 3rd Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards in Mumbai

Hozpitality Group's Live Awards Gala at Shilp Wellness, Navi Mumbai Marks Significant Expansion in the Indian Hospitality Landscape

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a monumental move signaling its deepening roots in the Indian market, Hozpitality Group, a leading global platform for hospitality professionals, recently hosted an opulent live award ceremony at Shilp Wellness in Navi Mumbai, India. The dazzling event, the third edition of the Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards, underscored Hozpitality Group's unwavering dedication to acknowledging and honoring trailblazers in the hospitality sector.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the pivotal role played by Alok Kaul from Stave Hospitality and the dedicated team at Shilp Wellness.

Hozpitality Group, renowned for adapting to industry needs, particularly during the pandemic, transitioned from virtual award ceremonies to a resplendent in-person gala at the Shilp Wellness Resort in Navi Mumbai. This strategic shift demonstrated the group's resilience and adaptability in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the hospitality industry.

Alok Kaul and the Shilp Wellness team played a crucial role in orchestrating the event, providing unwavering support from the initial planning stages through to the grand conclusion. Their commitment and dedication were instrumental in ensuring the seamless execution of the gala.

The details and list of Award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/indian-awards

Key Highlights:

Luxurious Setting: The prestigious gala unfolded at the Shilp Wellness Resort, offering a lavish backdrop for recognizing excellence in the hospitality sector. The carefully chosen venue reflected the grandeur of the occasion.

Adaptability Amid Challenges: Hozpitality Group's decision to move from virtual to live ceremonies highlighted its ability to adapt to changing circumstances. This resilience underscores the group's commitment to fostering a sense of unity and celebration within the hospitality community.

Unique Recognition Model: Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group said, "The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards operates on a distinctive model where nominations come directly from industry professionals". This ensures that those recognized have made a lasting impact on their peers and the industry. The voting process involves colleagues, friends, and family, ensuring a fair and inclusive recognition platform, added Raj.

Honoring Industry Leaders: "The gala not only celebrated silver and gold winners but also recognized the distinguished recipients of Hozpitality's 30 GM list, said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. This accolade acknowledges the top 30 General Managers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributed significantly to their establishments' success, she added.

Unity and Networking: The ceremony brought together industry professionals from across the country, fostering a collaborative environment for networking, idea exchange, and celebration. The presence of stalwarts added to the event's prestige.

As Hozpitality Group continues to forge ahead in the Indian market, the support of key partners like Alok Kaul and Stave Hospitality, along with the dedicated team at Shilp Wellness, remains integral to the group's success. The collaboration exemplifies the strength of industry relationships and the shared commitment to excellence within the hospitality community.

