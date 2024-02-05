TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023. The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 9 mos. ended 12/23 9 mos. ended 12/22 YoY change Net sales 257,612 255,616 0.8% Operating income 34,918 41,315 -15.5% Ordinary income 40,910 50,805 -19.5% Profit attributable to owners of parent 26,768 46,397 -42.3% EPS, basic 223.28 yen 387.71 yen - Full year Forecast

FY ending 3/24 Actual

FY ended 3/23 YoY change Net sales 360,000 343,267 4.9% Operating income 55,000 44,331 24.1% Ordinary income 55,000 54,709 0.5% Profit attributable to owners of parent 38,500 49,264 -21.9% EPS, basic 321.68 yen 411.62 yen -

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/24q3earnings.pdf or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023 rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the release of titles including "FINAL FANTASY XVI," "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER" and "DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince."

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales fell compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year as the June 2023 launch of "Dragon Quest Champions" and the September 2023 launch of "FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS" were unable to compensate for factors including weak performances by existing titles.

In the Amusement segment, net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year growth in sales at existing arcades.

In the Publication segment, net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year growth in sales of both print and digital media, enabled partly by the massive popularity of the anime television series adaptation of "The Apothecary Diaries," which began to air in October 2023.

In the Merchandising segment, net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, partly due to brisk sales of new merchandise featuring key characters from the Group's IP portfolio.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios and sales offices located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Contacts

Kazuka Nohara

Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

PR-HD@square-enix.com