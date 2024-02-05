MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - In the biotech investment landscape, staying ahead of the curve is key to unlocking potential gains. The following biotech stocks, featured on our site, hit 52-week highs recently. Please note that the list is not exhaustive, and it represents merely a fraction of the high-performing stocks we have profiled.
*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Feb.2, 2024.
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM)
May 26, 2023
$9.54
$18.10
$17.75
89%
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)
Oct.16, 2023
$6.71
$19.50
$18.55
1.9
Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA)
Jan.22, 2024
$15.52
$39.62
$39.15
155%
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)
Mar.3, 2023
$7.97
$28.44
$27.69
256%
KalVista Pharma (KALV)
Jan.2, 2024
$12.53
$16.88
$15.22
35%
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)
Aug.1, 2023
$12.35
$29.42
$28.70
138%
RxSight, Inc. (RXST
Jul.10, 2023
$31.30
$50.20
$47.24
60%
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)
Nov.29, 2023
$16.56
$29.68
$28.54
79%
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)
Dec.19, 2023
$11.22
$14.76
$14.59
31%
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)
June 5, 2023
$24.71
$45
$44.33
82%
Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG)
Oct.31, 2023
$8.75
$14.49
$14.26
65%
Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Dec.15, 2023
$121.17
$143.76
$139.77
18%
Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB)
Jan.25, 2024
$2.57
$3.90
$3.52
51%
Alvotech (ALVO)
Nov.21, 2023
$8.95
$16.10
$15.70
79%
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)
Sep.15, 2023
$4.99
$14.07
$14.00
182%
Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)
Sep.11, 2023
$3.55
$4.84
$4.60
36%
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)
Nov.28, 2023
$23
$47.11
$46.15
105%
MorphoSys AG (MOR)
June 6, 2023
$7.04
$11.80
$11.07
67%
