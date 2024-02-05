Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) May 26, 2023 $9.54 $18.10 $17.75 89% Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Oct.16, 2023 $6.71 $19.50 $18.55 1.9 Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Jan.22, 2024 $15.52 $39.62 $39.15 155% Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) Mar.3, 2023 $7.97 $28.44 $27.69 256% KalVista Pharma (KALV) Jan.2, 2024 $12.53 $16.88 $15.22 35% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Aug.1, 2023 $12.35 $29.42 $28.70 138% RxSight, Inc. (RXST Jul.10, 2023 $31.30 $50.20 $47.24 60% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Nov.29, 2023 $16.56 $29.68 $28.54 79% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Dec.19, 2023 $11.22 $14.76 $14.59 31% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) June 5, 2023 $24.71 $45 $44.33 82% Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG) Oct.31, 2023 $8.75 $14.49 $14.26 65% Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Dec.15, 2023 $121.17 $143.76 $139.77 18% Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) Jan.25, 2024 $2.57 $3.90 $3.52 51% Alvotech (ALVO) Nov.21, 2023 $8.95 $16.10 $15.70 79% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Sep.15, 2023 $4.99 $14.07 $14.00 182% Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Sep.11, 2023 $3.55 $4.84 $4.60 36% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Nov.28, 2023 $23 $47.11 $46.15 105% MorphoSys AG (MOR) June 6, 2023 $7.04 $11.80 $11.07 67%

In the biotech investment landscape, staying ahead of the curve is key to unlocking potential gains. The following biotech stocks, featured on our site, hit 52-week highs recently. Please note that the list is not exhaustive, and it represents merely a fraction of the high-performing stocks we have profiled.*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Feb.2, 2024.