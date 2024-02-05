

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall said the German Bundeswehr has placed two separate orders with the company for production and supply of 40mm ammunition for automatic grenade launchers. The company will be supplying tens of thousands of programmable 40mm x 53 Airburst Munition DM131 service cartridges. The order is worth around 29.5 million euros. The Bundeswehr has also placed an order for around 200,000 rounds of 40mm x 53 Ub DM158 practice ammunition, worth around 7.18 million euros.



Rheinmetall noted that the 40mm x 53 ABM, which the Bundeswehr refers to as the DM131, is qualified for use by the German armed forces.



