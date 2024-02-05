Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
05.02.24
11:24 Uhr
17,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
05.02.2024 | 11:36
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2024

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 January 2024 consists of the following:

  • 24,542,547 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 16,361,698 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 January 2024 is therefore 40,904,245.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:
Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
