Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 11:42
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has released a new report reviewing the hottest trends in 2023, digging into the reasons behind them, and exploring what is to come in 2024.

Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024

In 2023, among several sectors studied, AI tokens have been the standout performers, outperforming most asset classes including Bitcoin and big tech. This remarkable performance underscores the burgeoning interest in AI technologies and their increasing integration into blockchain applications.

As the market evolves, Bybit boffins anticipate that BRC 20 tokens built on top of Bitcoin will take the limelight as more communities explore Bitcoin's utility as a base-layer.

In addition, Bybit's analysis suggests that tokens connected with the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) sector, including those used in computing, are expected to hold stable prices in the face of potential selling pressures. This stability is indicative of the sector's resilience and the sustained demand for decentralized privacy and networking solutions.

Finally, this anticipated shift could signal a reconfiguration of market dynamics and investor confidence in Ethereum's long-term prospects.

For more detailed insights and the full report, please visit here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333901/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-report-predicts-ethereum-rebound-in-2024-302053163.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.