OptiBrand Rx Announces Partnership With Miami Dolphins

MONTCLAIR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / OptiBrand Rx (OBRx), a globally renowned healthcare centric strategic brand positioning agency, announced today its multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. As part of the partnership, OBRx will have branding and entitlement opportunities with the Miami Dolphins for home and away games.





OptiBrand Rx at the Hard Rock Stadium

OptiBrand Rx branded LED sign at the Hard Rock Stadium (home to the Miami Dolphins) appears among a crowd of fans.





"We are excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins," said OptiBrand Rx President Dominick Cirigliano. "Their innovation on the field and their commitment to giving back to the community are aligned with our vision. Together we can reach even greater heights."

OBRx plans to grow their commitment to the South Florida community, and the partnership with the Miami Dolphins aligns with the company's objectives.

With offices all over the world, the mission of OptiBrand Rx is to promote the health and wellness of people all around the globe, which is why it works with 75 percent of the highest performing healthcare brands listed by Forbes. OBRx seeks out every opportunity to support and invest in the communities it has the fortune of belonging to, from Tampa to Tokyo, Miami to Montréal. This partnership aligns with OptiBrand Rx's ethos on success: victory doesn't belong to one, it belongs to all.

Contact Information

Nik Izmerli

Corporate Brand Director

nik@optibrandrx.com

5147783104

SOURCE: OptiBrand Rx

View the original press release on newswire.com.