05.02.2024
Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bancorp Announces 2023 Year End Financial Results and First Cash Dividend

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Infinity Bancorp (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Company" or "Bancorp"), the holding company for Infinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended, December 31, 2023.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 and subsequent event:

  • Total liquidity remains very high at $107 million, which equates to 35% of the Company's total assets
  • Total loans increased $19.7 million from September 30, 2023 and increased $37.7 million year-over-year from 2022
  • Net interest margin increased to 5.74% from 5.14% a year ago
  • Net income increased to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $3.0 million in 2022
  • Year to date earnings per share increased to $1.19 compared to $0.90 as of the same period last year
  • On January 25, 2024, the Company declared a $0.07 cash dividend to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024, payable on February 26, 2024

Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total loans were $194.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $174.6 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, an increase of $19.7 million, or 11.3%. When compared to December 31, 2022, total loans increased $37.7 million, or 24.1%. The Company funded$39.8million in new loans/advances in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fundings were offset by $12.1million in payoffs. The Company's loan to deposit ratio increased to 77.8% as of December 31, 2023, from 62.6% as of September 30, 2023, and from 56.7% from a year ago.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company charged off $746 thousand which was related to one loan in its portfolio. The Bank has fully exited this relationship and has no further exposure as of December 31, 2023. At the time of the charge-off, most of the necessary reserves had already been established in the Company's Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL). Economic uncertainty facing our region and nation has created the desire to be more conservative in our approach to the ACL. Therefore, as a result of these various factors, the Company made an additional provision to the ACL of $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's ACL increased 11 basis points to 1.60% from 1.49% when compared to the previous quarter. The Company continues to have only one non-performing relationship.

Yields on total loans decreased to 8.93% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 9.42% from third quarter of 2023 and increased compared to 8.48% in the fourth quarter, 2022. The decrease in yield for the fourth quarter of 2023 was related to the loan that was placed on non-accrual discussed above.

Deposits

Total deposits equaled to $249.7 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $29.2 million, or -10.5% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $26.7 million, or -9.7% from December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits decreased by $13.5 million, or -9.7% when compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $6.0 million, or -4.5% when compared to December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $15.7 million, or -11.2% during the fourth quarter to $123.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and comprise 49.5% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $20.7 million, or -14.3% when compared to December 31, 2022. The decreases in deposits were generally related to expected shifts in customer deposits. The Company did not lose any customers or deposits during the liquidity crisis that occurred in the regional banking sector earlier in 2023.

As market rates continue to remain elevated compared to more recent norms, the Company has also raised the rates paid to their customers on their interest-bearing deposit accounts. This resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds to 1.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.76% for the previous linked quarter and 0.58% for the same quarter last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's cost of funds was 1.54% up 115 basis points from same period last year.FHLB and Other Borrowings

In order to take advantage of interest rate shifts in the marketplace, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company borrowed $15.0 million from the FHLB with staggered maturities of $5 million maturing in June 2024, December 2024 and June 2025. The notes bear interest at 4.69% to 5.42%, with interest payments due monthly. The notes are secured by the Company's available for sales securities and are expected to return more than 100 basis points over the next 18 months as they mature.

To facilitate a tender offer to repurchase 674,559 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock at a price of $9.00 per

share, totaling $6.1 million reducing common stock to 2,734,586 shares, the Company entered into a line of credit agreement with a correspondent financial institution. The line requires quarterly interest payments at a variable interest rate (currently 8.75%) and matures in October 2024. The line is subject to certain financial and non-financial covenants. The Company borrowed $6.1 million on the line and is expected to repay the line in full during the first quarter of 2024 with the proceeds from the capital offering which is discussed further below.

Net-interest Income

Net-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.7 million, a $273 thousand, or -6.8% decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $400 thousand, or -9.7% over the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $15.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 27.7% from same period in 2022.

The Company's net interest margin was up 21 basis points to 5.74% when compared to third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and up 60 basis points from 5.14% for the comparable period ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's net-interest margin was up 160 basis points to 5.63% when compared to the same period ended December 31, 2022. The Company's primary source of net-interest income continues to be driven by interest on loans followed by cash held at other banks and other short-term investments.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company's non-interest income totaled $126 thousand, an increase of $26 thousand, or 26% from the third quarter of 2023, and up $46 thousand, or 57.5% from same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income totaled $393 thousand, an increase of $72 thousand, or 22.4%. Non-interest income continues to be driven primarily by fees on loans and deposit accounts.

Non-interest Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expense totaled $2.2 million, a decrease of $166 thousand, or -7.2% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $123 thousand, or 6.1% when compared to same quarter in 2022. The decrease over the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a decrease in occupancy expense related to the Company's facility while the increase over the same quarter in 2022 was primarily related to an increase in data processing charges as well as salaries and employee benefits which is tied to and driven by the Company's increase in net income and other performance indicators. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million to $8.9 million from December 31, 2022, as a result of increases in staff as well as increases in other costs such as data processing, employee benefit costs and professional fees. As inflation continues to increase costs for our third-party vendors and service providers, the Company's costs are expected to rise as well. Nevertheless, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 42.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 44.3% at September 30, 2023 and improved from 43.8% for the same quarter in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the efficiency ratio improved to 44.1% from 55.2% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's income tax expense decreased $322 thousand, or -69.7% from the third quarter of 2023, totaling $140 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $470 thousand, or 77.1% from the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's income tax expense equaled $1.7 million, an increase of $388 thousand, or 30.0% from the same period last year. The change is directly related to the change in income before taxes for these periods. The Company's net effective tax rate for combined state and federal taxes is approximately 30%.

Net Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased $870 thousand, or 29.0% to $3.9 million when compared to the same period in 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company's net income was $295 thousand, or $0.10 per share, a $0.21 decrease when compared to the third quarter of 2023. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, profitability decreased $1.1 million, or $0.31 per share.

The return on average assets increased 38 basis points to 1.33% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The return on average assets decreased 102 basis points to 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 1.44% for the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 126 basis points from 1.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2023, was 13.18%, up 221 basis points from the same period in 2022. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.01%, down from 13.10% for the third quarter of 2023 and down from 20.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital Management

The Company continues to be well-capitalized and exceeds minimum regulatory requirement ratios with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.3%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.5%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.4%.

On October 31, 2023, the Company completed a tender offer resulting in the repurchase of 674,559 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock at a price of $9.00 per share, resulting in a $6.1 million reduction to common stock and reducing common stock outstanding to 2,734,586 shares.

On December 18, 2023, the Company opened a capital offering in which it plans to sell common stock at a price of $12.50 per share. The offering is expected to raise approximately $6.0 million. These funds will be used to pay off the line of credit with the correspondent financial institution. The capital offering is expected to close sometime during the first quarter of 2024.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $10.20 as of December 31, 2023, up from $9.57 as of September 30, 2023, and $8.48 at December 31, 2022. The book value of the common stock increased due to the reduction in the total number of shares outstanding, income earned for the quarter, and the decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities for the quarter. The investment portfolio consists entirely of securities issued by government agencies or government sponsored enterprises and are primarily short-term, cash-flowing mortgage-backed securities, therefore, the risk of incurring an actual loss is immeasurably low. Although the Company holds its investment securities ("securities") as available for sale, we do not have the intent to sell any securities at this time. These securities are pledged to the Federal Home Loan Bank and provide the Company with liquidity by allowing us to borrow approximately 95% of the fair market value of the portfolio. As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio has an average life of 3.1 years.

ABOUT INFINITY BANCORP AND INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is the sole subsidiary of Infinity Bancorp. Infinity Bancorp, formed on October 21, 2022, is the bank holding company for Infinity Bank. The Bancorp does not have any operations other than through its sole subsidiary, Infinity Bank. The Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees, and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bancorp (which includes the Bank) considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bancorp's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bancorp's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bancorp's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bancorp; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bancorp's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bancorp's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bancorp conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bancorp currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bancorp's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bancorp anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bancorp anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bancorp anticipates.

6 Hutton Centre Drive, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA 92707

Bala BalkrishnaVictor GuerreroAllison Duncan
CEOPresident, COOCFO
Phone: (657) 223-1000Phone: (562) 631-3042Phone: (657) 304-2378
Bala@goinfinitybank.comVictor@goinfinitybank.comAllisond@goinfinitybank.com

INFINITY BANCORP
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,
2023

As of September 30,
2023

As of December 31,
2022

ASSETS:

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Cash and due from banks

$64,158

$94,941

$98,234

Securities available for sale

42,514

43,336

51,979

Total Loans

194,284

174,631

156,567

Allowance for credit losses

(3,104)

(2,594)

(2,661)

Net Loans

191,180

172,037

153,906

Premises and equipment, net

290

577

856

Other assets

6,822

5,602

5,198

TOTAL ASSETS

$304,964

$316,493

$310,173

LIABILITIES
Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$123,616

$139,269

$144,281

Interest bearing

126,042

139,550

132,034

Total deposits

249,658

278,819

276,315

Other liabilities

2,388

1,154

1,713

Subordinated debt

3,946

3,942

3,927

FHLB and Other Borrowings

21,071

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

277,063

283,915

281,955

Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock

28,344

34,446

33,502

Accumulated deficit

(882)

(882)

(4,011)

Net income

3,871

3,576

3,001

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(3,432)

(4,562)

(4,274)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

27,901

32,578

28,218

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$304,964

$316,493

$310,173

INFINITY BANCORP
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Interest Income:
Loans

$4,171

$3,968

$3,348

$15,598

$10,917

Investment securities

158

165

177

662

700

Other short-term investments

568

1,003

1,030

3,566

1,889

Total interest income

4,897

5,136

4,555

19,826

13,506

Interest expense:
Deposits

1,034

1,095

389

3,700

919

Borrowed funds

144

49

47

289

188

Total interest expense

1,178

1,144

436

3,989

1,107

Net interest income

3,719

3,992

4,119

15,837

12,399

Provision for credit losses

1,255

246

183

1,764

793

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

2,464

3,746

3,936

14,073

11,606

Non-interest income:
Service charges

49

49

38

202

167

Other income

77

51

42

191

154

Total non-interest income

126

100

80

393

321

Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits

1,559

1,603

1,442

6,350

5,386

Occupancy

6

94

89

279

354

Furniture, fixture & equipment

39

32

36

135

151

Data processing

132

165

87

533

364

Professional & legal

194

151

139

618

480

Marketing

3

22

16

56

69

Other expense

222

254

223

942

828

Total non-interest expense

2,155

2,321

2,032

8,913

7,632

Income before taxes

435

1,525

1,984

5,553

4,295

Income tax expense

140

462

610

1,682

1,294

Net Income

$295

$1,063

$1,374

$3,871

$3,001

Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic

$0.10

$0.31

$0.41

$1.19

$0.90

Common shares outstanding

2,734,586

3,409,145

3,325,716

2,734,586

3,325,716

INFINITY BANCORP
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At and For the Three Months Ended

At and For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,2023

September 30,2023

December 31,2022

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin

5.74%

5.53%

5.14%

5.63%

4.03%

Cost of funds

1.90%

1.76%

0.58%

1.54%

0.39%

Loan to deposit ratio

77.82%

62.63%

56.66%

77.82%

56.66%

Yield on total loans

8.93%

9.42%

8.48%

9.29%

7.21%

Return on average assets

0.42%

1.44%

1.68%

1.33%

0.96%

Return on average equity

4.01%

13.10%

20.33%

13.18%

10.97%

Efficiency ratio

42.90%

44.33%

43.84%

44.08%

55.20%

Average assets per employee (in thousands)

$ 9,530

$ 9,890

$ 10,006

$ 9,530

$ 10,006

Book value of common stock

$ 10.20

$ 9.57

$ 8.48
Asset Quality Summary:
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans

1.60%

1.49%

1.81%

1.60%

1.81%

Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.47%

16.87%

15.24%

15.47%

15.24%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.35%

19.87%

18.33%

18.35%

18.33%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

13.26%

12.45%

9.81%

13.26%

9.81%

SOURCE: Infinity Bank Santa Ana California



