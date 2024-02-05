Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bancorp Announces 2023 Year End Financial Results and First Cash Dividend

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Infinity Bancorp (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Company" or "Bancorp"), the holding company for Infinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended, December 31, 2023.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 and subsequent event:

Total liquidity remains very high at $107 million, which equates to 35% of the Company's total assets

Total loans increased $19.7 million from September 30, 2023 and increased $37.7 million year-over-year from 2022

Net interest margin increased to 5.74% from 5.14% a year ago

Net income increased to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $3.0 million in 2022

Year to date earnings per share increased to $1.19 compared to $0.90 as of the same period last year

On January 25, 2024, the Company declared a $0.07 cash dividend to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024, payable on February 26, 2024

Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total loans were $194.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $174.6 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, an increase of $19.7 million, or 11.3%. When compared to December 31, 2022, total loans increased $37.7 million, or 24.1%. The Company funded$39.8million in new loans/advances in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fundings were offset by $12.1million in payoffs. The Company's loan to deposit ratio increased to 77.8% as of December 31, 2023, from 62.6% as of September 30, 2023, and from 56.7% from a year ago.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company charged off $746 thousand which was related to one loan in its portfolio. The Bank has fully exited this relationship and has no further exposure as of December 31, 2023. At the time of the charge-off, most of the necessary reserves had already been established in the Company's Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL). Economic uncertainty facing our region and nation has created the desire to be more conservative in our approach to the ACL. Therefore, as a result of these various factors, the Company made an additional provision to the ACL of $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's ACL increased 11 basis points to 1.60% from 1.49% when compared to the previous quarter. The Company continues to have only one non-performing relationship.

Yields on total loans decreased to 8.93% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 9.42% from third quarter of 2023 and increased compared to 8.48% in the fourth quarter, 2022. The decrease in yield for the fourth quarter of 2023 was related to the loan that was placed on non-accrual discussed above.

Deposits

Total deposits equaled to $249.7 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $29.2 million, or -10.5% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $26.7 million, or -9.7% from December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits decreased by $13.5 million, or -9.7% when compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $6.0 million, or -4.5% when compared to December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $15.7 million, or -11.2% during the fourth quarter to $123.6 million as of December 31, 2023, and comprise 49.5% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $20.7 million, or -14.3% when compared to December 31, 2022. The decreases in deposits were generally related to expected shifts in customer deposits. The Company did not lose any customers or deposits during the liquidity crisis that occurred in the regional banking sector earlier in 2023.

As market rates continue to remain elevated compared to more recent norms, the Company has also raised the rates paid to their customers on their interest-bearing deposit accounts. This resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds to 1.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.76% for the previous linked quarter and 0.58% for the same quarter last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's cost of funds was 1.54% up 115 basis points from same period last year.FHLB and Other Borrowings

In order to take advantage of interest rate shifts in the marketplace, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company borrowed $15.0 million from the FHLB with staggered maturities of $5 million maturing in June 2024, December 2024 and June 2025. The notes bear interest at 4.69% to 5.42%, with interest payments due monthly. The notes are secured by the Company's available for sales securities and are expected to return more than 100 basis points over the next 18 months as they mature.

To facilitate a tender offer to repurchase 674,559 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock at a price of $9.00 per

share, totaling $6.1 million reducing common stock to 2,734,586 shares, the Company entered into a line of credit agreement with a correspondent financial institution. The line requires quarterly interest payments at a variable interest rate (currently 8.75%) and matures in October 2024. The line is subject to certain financial and non-financial covenants. The Company borrowed $6.1 million on the line and is expected to repay the line in full during the first quarter of 2024 with the proceeds from the capital offering which is discussed further below.

Net-interest Income

Net-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.7 million, a $273 thousand, or -6.8% decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $400 thousand, or -9.7% over the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $15.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 27.7% from same period in 2022.

The Company's net interest margin was up 21 basis points to 5.74% when compared to third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and up 60 basis points from 5.14% for the comparable period ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's net-interest margin was up 160 basis points to 5.63% when compared to the same period ended December 31, 2022. The Company's primary source of net-interest income continues to be driven by interest on loans followed by cash held at other banks and other short-term investments.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company's non-interest income totaled $126 thousand, an increase of $26 thousand, or 26% from the third quarter of 2023, and up $46 thousand, or 57.5% from same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income totaled $393 thousand, an increase of $72 thousand, or 22.4%. Non-interest income continues to be driven primarily by fees on loans and deposit accounts.

Non-interest Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expense totaled $2.2 million, a decrease of $166 thousand, or -7.2% from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $123 thousand, or 6.1% when compared to same quarter in 2022. The decrease over the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a decrease in occupancy expense related to the Company's facility while the increase over the same quarter in 2022 was primarily related to an increase in data processing charges as well as salaries and employee benefits which is tied to and driven by the Company's increase in net income and other performance indicators. For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million to $8.9 million from December 31, 2022, as a result of increases in staff as well as increases in other costs such as data processing, employee benefit costs and professional fees. As inflation continues to increase costs for our third-party vendors and service providers, the Company's costs are expected to rise as well. Nevertheless, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 42.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 44.3% at September 30, 2023 and improved from 43.8% for the same quarter in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the efficiency ratio improved to 44.1% from 55.2% for the same period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's income tax expense decreased $322 thousand, or -69.7% from the third quarter of 2023, totaling $140 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $470 thousand, or 77.1% from the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's income tax expense equaled $1.7 million, an increase of $388 thousand, or 30.0% from the same period last year. The change is directly related to the change in income before taxes for these periods. The Company's net effective tax rate for combined state and federal taxes is approximately 30%.

Net Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased $870 thousand, or 29.0% to $3.9 million when compared to the same period in 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company's net income was $295 thousand, or $0.10 per share, a $0.21 decrease when compared to the third quarter of 2023. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, profitability decreased $1.1 million, or $0.31 per share.

The return on average assets increased 38 basis points to 1.33% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The return on average assets decreased 102 basis points to 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 1.44% for the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 126 basis points from 1.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2023, was 13.18%, up 221 basis points from the same period in 2022. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.01%, down from 13.10% for the third quarter of 2023 and down from 20.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital Management

The Company continues to be well-capitalized and exceeds minimum regulatory requirement ratios with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.3%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.5%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.4%.

On October 31, 2023, the Company completed a tender offer resulting in the repurchase of 674,559 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock at a price of $9.00 per share, resulting in a $6.1 million reduction to common stock and reducing common stock outstanding to 2,734,586 shares.

On December 18, 2023, the Company opened a capital offering in which it plans to sell common stock at a price of $12.50 per share. The offering is expected to raise approximately $6.0 million. These funds will be used to pay off the line of credit with the correspondent financial institution. The capital offering is expected to close sometime during the first quarter of 2024.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $10.20 as of December 31, 2023, up from $9.57 as of September 30, 2023, and $8.48 at December 31, 2022. The book value of the common stock increased due to the reduction in the total number of shares outstanding, income earned for the quarter, and the decrease in the unrealized loss on investment securities for the quarter. The investment portfolio consists entirely of securities issued by government agencies or government sponsored enterprises and are primarily short-term, cash-flowing mortgage-backed securities, therefore, the risk of incurring an actual loss is immeasurably low. Although the Company holds its investment securities ("securities") as available for sale, we do not have the intent to sell any securities at this time. These securities are pledged to the Federal Home Loan Bank and provide the Company with liquidity by allowing us to borrow approximately 95% of the fair market value of the portfolio. As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio has an average life of 3.1 years.

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands) As of December 31,

2023 As of September 30,

2023 As of December 31,

2022 ASSETS: (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Cash and due from banks $64,158 $94,941 $98,234 Securities available for sale 42,514 43,336 51,979 Total Loans 194,284 174,631 156,567 Allowance for credit losses (3,104) (2,594) (2,661) Net Loans 191,180 172,037 153,906 Premises and equipment, net 290 577 856 Other assets 6,822 5,602 5,198 TOTAL ASSETS $304,964 $316,493 $310,173 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $123,616 $139,269 $144,281 Interest bearing 126,042 139,550 132,034 Total deposits 249,658 278,819 276,315 Other liabilities 2,388 1,154 1,713 Subordinated debt 3,946 3,942 3,927 FHLB and Other Borrowings 21,071 - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 277,063 283,915 281,955 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 28,344 34,446 33,502 Accumulated deficit (882) (882) (4,011) Net income 3,871 3,576 3,001 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (3,432) (4,562) (4,274) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 27,901 32,578 28,218 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $304,964 $316,493 $310,173

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Interest Income: Loans $4,171 $3,968 $3,348 $15,598 $10,917 Investment securities 158 165 177 662 700 Other short-term investments 568 1,003 1,030 3,566 1,889 Total interest income 4,897 5,136 4,555 19,826 13,506 Interest expense: Deposits 1,034 1,095 389 3,700 919 Borrowed funds 144 49 47 289 188 Total interest expense 1,178 1,144 436 3,989 1,107 Net interest income 3,719 3,992 4,119 15,837 12,399 Provision for credit losses 1,255 246 183 1,764 793 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 2,464 3,746 3,936 14,073 11,606 Non-interest income: Service charges 49 49 38 202 167 Other income 77 51 42 191 154 Total non-interest income 126 100 80 393 321 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,559 1,603 1,442 6,350 5,386 Occupancy 6 94 89 279 354 Furniture, fixture & equipment 39 32 36 135 151 Data processing 132 165 87 533 364 Professional & legal 194 151 139 618 480 Marketing 3 22 16 56 69 Other expense 222 254 223 942 828 Total non-interest expense 2,155 2,321 2,032 8,913 7,632 Income before taxes 435 1,525 1,984 5,553 4,295 Income tax expense 140 462 610 1,682 1,294 Net Income $295 $1,063 $1,374 $3,871 $3,001 Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic $0.10 $0.31 $0.41 $1.19 $0.90 Common shares outstanding 2,734,586 3,409,145 3,325,716 2,734,586 3,325,716

INFINITY BANCORP

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,2023 September 30,2023 December 31,2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 5.74% 5.53% 5.14% 5.63% 4.03% Cost of funds 1.90% 1.76% 0.58% 1.54% 0.39% Loan to deposit ratio 77.82% 62.63% 56.66% 77.82% 56.66% Yield on total loans 8.93% 9.42% 8.48% 9.29% 7.21% Return on average assets 0.42% 1.44% 1.68% 1.33% 0.96% Return on average equity 4.01% 13.10% 20.33% 13.18% 10.97% Efficiency ratio 42.90% 44.33% 43.84% 44.08% 55.20% Average assets per employee (in thousands) $ 9,530 $ 9,890 $ 10,006 $ 9,530 $ 10,006 Book value of common stock $ 10.20 $ 9.57 $ 8.48 Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.60% 1.49% 1.81% 1.60% 1.81% Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.47% 16.87% 15.24% 15.47% 15.24% Total risk-based capital ratio 18.35% 19.87% 18.33% 18.35% 18.33% Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.26% 12.45% 9.81% 13.26% 9.81%

