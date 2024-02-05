

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. has warned of further delays in 737 deliveries for quality and safety check after a supplier notified of a nonconformance in some fuselages. The development follows the heightened safety measures undertaking after the recent mid-flight incident with Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane, in which a mid-cabin door plug blew out in the middle of the flight.



In a message to employees, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said the 737 program will spend several days in the Renton factory this week to focus on quality. The aircraft maker plans to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes for a potential nonconformance prior to delivery.



According to Boeing, a supplier last Thursday notified that two holes may not have been drilled exactly to its requirements, needing it to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes. However, the company noted that the potential condition is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely.



Deal said, 'In our drive to strengthen quality across Commercial Airplanes, your voice is critical. We asked you and everyone across our production system to speak up. Thanks to all those who have raised concerns and offered ideas... Key among them, the 737 program is going to dedicate several days in the Renton factory this week to focus on this important work, reflecting the premium we place on quality, safety and, ultimately, stability in our factories.'



During the Quality Stand Down on the 737 program, employees submitted more than 1,000 improvement ideas, which are being sorted and prioritized to be implemented right away.



Boeing noted that it recently instructed a major supplier to hold shipments until all jobs have been completed to specification. The delay in shipment will affect production schedule, but it will improve overall quality and stability, the firm said.



Deal added, 'We will take advantage of the days in the factory so that our teams can catch up on unfinished jobs across all 737 factory positions. This is what we mean when we say that we will go slow to get it right. Work on the ramp, the flight line and the Seattle Delivery Center will continue as planned.'



Following the January 5 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA grounded 171 737 MAX 9 airplanes for inspections, and also started a probe into Boeing's manufacturing practices and production lines, including those involving subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems.



Boeing also announced immediate and comprehensive actions to strengthen quality across its commercial airplanes programs and within its supply chain.



In late January, the FAA had said that it would not grant any production expansion of Boeing's MAX, including the 737-9 MAX, with a view to improving quality control. However, the federal regulator said it would allow the grounded Boeing 737-9 MAX aircrafts to return to service after conducting a thorough inspection and maintenance process on each of the 171 aircrafts.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Boeing shares were losing around 1.6 percent to trade at $206.



