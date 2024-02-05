WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $194.521 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $172.207 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $901.601 million from $828.568 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $194.521 Mln. vs. $172.207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q4): $901.601 Mln vs. $828.568 Mln last year.
