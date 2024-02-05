WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $313 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $4.28 billion from $4.62 billion last year.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $313 Mln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $4.28 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 - $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.30
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX