

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(IDXX), a company focused on pet healthcare innovation, in its fourth-quarter financial report also initiated annual guidance for earnings and revenue, which are higher than last year.



For the full-year, the company expects net income per share of $10.84 to $11.33, up from last year's $10.06 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $11 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



IDEXX projects annual revenue of $3.930 billion to $4.040 billion, up from last year's $3.660 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to generate revenue of $3.97 billion.



