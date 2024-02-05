Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the establishment of a new AI-based entertainment division. This strategic expansion aims to leverage the company's AI technology in the burgeoning sectors of entertainment in sports and K-culture.

The new division will focus on integrating advanced AI and tech capabilities into the dynamic world of K-pop, K-culture, and sports entertainment. With these sectors gaining immense global popularity, Datametrex is poised to bring its technological expertise to revolutionize how entertainment and sports agencies operate, engage with fans, and optimize their performances.

"Entertainment and sports are at the forefront of global trends. Our new division is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI and technology to bring innovative solutions to these vibrant industries. We are excited to extend the success we've experienced in the private sector to these new fields, enhancing the way entertainment and sports agencies connect with audiences worldwide," said Charles Park, CEO of the Company.

The Company's foray into the entertainment and sports industry is a testament to the company's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and replicating its proven business strategies in new domains. The company plans to leverage its AI expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment and sports sectors. The Company's vision is to blend technology with culture, thereby creating a synergy that will propel this next wave of entertainment and sports onto a global platform.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology. For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

